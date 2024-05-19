"Of course, I reject any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour, and I look forward to clearing my name."

Pernice added: "Those who have followed my journey on Strictly Come Dancing over the last decade will know that I am passionate and competitive. No-one is more ambitious for my dance partners than me.

Strictly Come Dancing: Giovanni (BBC)

"I have always striven to help them be the very best dancers they can be. This has always come from a place of love and wanting to win - for me and my dance partners. Thank you all again for your continued love and support! Giovanni."

The statement comes after reports that the BBC has begun an investigation into Pernice. According to The Sun, the broadcaster began an internal probe after three ex contestants instructed lawyers.

The Sun also reports that the BBC is now "evidence gathering" following the allegations.

Pernice has been a professional dancer on Strictly since 2015. In 2021, he lifted the glitterball trophy for the first time with his partner, EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis.

RadioTimes.com has contacted the BBC for comment.

