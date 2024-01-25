Following tabloid speculation that there was a rift between Abbington and Pernice, it was reported (via The Sun) that Abbington has now requested backstage footage of the pair from the BBC as she takes legal advice.

On last night's episode of The One Show, as Pernice discussed his current tour and his time on Strictly, host Alex Jones asked him: "There's been a bit in the press recently about you and your Strictly partners. How would you describe yourself as a teacher?"

Pernice said: "I'm definitely a perfectionist. Like every other competitor, I like to win.

"But for me, it's more about getting the best out of my partner, especially if I see there is talent there. I want to do my job properly."

Pernice added: "I think, like everyone, you train your life to be the best, and when you're on Strictly, you've only got one week."

Jones, who competed on the dance competition show in 2011, then joked and said to Pernice: "You would have cried if you were with me. You would have been like, 'Well, what's the point?'"

Pernice continued: "The point is, you've got four days to create a new dance, to put it to music, to try to teach the technique, plus all the other interviews you have to do in the week. It's a tough job to do, for sure."

The BBC declined to comment when approached by RadioTimes.com.

In a previous statement following the reports of Abbington's request for footage, a BBC spokesperson said: "The BBC offers a comprehensive range of support to all individuals taking part in our shows.

"Strictly Come Dancing has always taken duty of care incredibly seriously and there is a constant dialogue between senior members of the production team and the contestants to ensure any concerns are addressed swiftly."

Pernice appeared to address the speculation earlier this month, writing on Instagram: "I just wanted to take a moment to thank everyone who has sent messages of support over the last week – I really truly appreciate it – thank you thank you thank you.”

In a later interview, Abbington told The Sun on Sunday that she was "diagnosed with mild PTSD after Strictly for several reasons", adding: "I told a few people about that, in the utmost confidence, among other things that were happening in my life at the time both professionally and personally."

Announcing her departure from Strictly last year, Abbington posted a statement on Instagram which read: "It is with deepest regret that I had to leave Strictly. I did not come to this decision easily or lightly but for personal reasons I am unable to continue.

"It was an absolute joy working with my fellow contestants, they are a beautiful, hardworking and talented group of people who I love and who I will miss seeing every Friday and Saturday and competing alongside."

