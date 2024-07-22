He said that in the aftermath of his injury, there was a paramedic on set and he was "taken to a hotel room and given ice".

Bayley continued: "I was in agony all night calling my mum. I don't know why I wasn't taken to hospital. The following morning, I went to the physio room and they strapped my knee up. I felt like Strictly didn't want me to go to hospital at the time."

He said that he will "never get over that injury", claiming that he was "made to feel lucky to be on the show and less important than other celebrities".

More like this

Speaking specifically about his relationship with Manrara, he added: "Ultimately, I think she was under a lot of pressure by the bosses to perform a certain way and I think it was them pushing me that caused the accident.

"She was a passionate teacher and she was part of the decision to do the jump. I feel she could have protected me more, but I didn't have an issue with her."

Will Bayley and Janette Manrara on Strictly Come Dancing BBC

When approached by RadioTimes.com, a BBC spokesperson said in a statement: "We have longstanding protocols for dealing with injuries if they occur and that includes contestants receiving all necessary treatment and support as required."

In addition, a spokesperson for Manrara said: "Janette had a great time dancing with Will and one of her favourite moments on the show was doing their contemporary couples choice.

"Her celebrity partner's safety and enjoyment was always the priority throughout her time on Strictly. Janette has never received any complaints and has maintained friendships with all her partners, including Will."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Bayley's criticism comes after Strictly professional dancer Giovanni Pernice denied allegations of "abusive or threatening behaviour" towards former dance partners following tabloid reports of a BBC investigation.

Another professional on the show, Graziano Di Prima, has also explained that he "deeply regrets" events that led to his own departure from the new season, saying his "intense passion and determination to win" may have affected his "training regime".

One of the show's judges, Craig Revel Horwood, has said the recent allegations are "a shock and news to [him]", adding: "It's a beautiful show to be involved in and I'm very proud of it. I love it, so I wouldn't want anything to jeopardise that."

Read more:

Strictly Come Dancing will return later this year.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.