BBC issues statement after Will Bayley criticises treatment on Strictly
The Paralympian sustained a knee injury during training for the show.
The BBC has issued a statement after former contestant and Paralympian Will Bayley criticised the way he was treated when appearing on Strictly Come Dancing in 2019.
Bayley, who was paired up with Janette Manrara on the series, suffered a knee injury in rehearsals for the show. He has now claimed in an interview with The Sun that "everyone assured" him a jump off a high table "would be fine", despite both he and his coach saying he couldn't do jumps.
He said that in the aftermath of his injury, there was a paramedic on set and he was "taken to a hotel room and given ice".
Bayley continued: "I was in agony all night calling my mum. I don't know why I wasn't taken to hospital. The following morning, I went to the physio room and they strapped my knee up. I felt like Strictly didn't want me to go to hospital at the time."
He said that he will "never get over that injury", claiming that he was "made to feel lucky to be on the show and less important than other celebrities".
Speaking specifically about his relationship with Manrara, he added: "Ultimately, I think she was under a lot of pressure by the bosses to perform a certain way and I think it was them pushing me that caused the accident.
"She was a passionate teacher and she was part of the decision to do the jump. I feel she could have protected me more, but I didn't have an issue with her."
When approached by RadioTimes.com, a BBC spokesperson said in a statement: "We have longstanding protocols for dealing with injuries if they occur and that includes contestants receiving all necessary treatment and support as required."
In addition, a spokesperson for Manrara said: "Janette had a great time dancing with Will and one of her favourite moments on the show was doing their contemporary couples choice.
"Her celebrity partner's safety and enjoyment was always the priority throughout her time on Strictly. Janette has never received any complaints and has maintained friendships with all her partners, including Will."
Bayley's criticism comes after Strictly professional dancer Giovanni Pernice denied allegations of "abusive or threatening behaviour" towards former dance partners following tabloid reports of a BBC investigation.
Another professional on the show, Graziano Di Prima, has also explained that he "deeply regrets" events that led to his own departure from the new season, saying his "intense passion and determination to win" may have affected his "training regime".
One of the show's judges, Craig Revel Horwood, has said the recent allegations are "a shock and news to [him]", adding: "It's a beautiful show to be involved in and I'm very proud of it. I love it, so I wouldn't want anything to jeopardise that."
Strictly Come Dancing will return later this year.
