As well as this, fellow finalists Nikita Kuzmin and Dianne Buswell will also be returning to hopefully cha cha cha their way back to the finals.

Other returning pros include Amy Dowden, Kai Widdrington, Jowita Przystał, Gorka Márquez, Nancy Xu, Johannes Radebe, Karen Hauer and Katya Jones.

Meanwhile, Nadiya Bychkova, Neil Jones and Michelle Tsiakkas – none of whom received a partner last year – will also be back dancing the night away.

Graziano Di Prima, Luba Mushtuk, Carlos Gu and Lauren Oakley round out the Strictly pro line-up.

Strictly Come Dancing professionals in a group dance BBC/Guy Levy

The announcement also means that Giovanni Pernice will not be returning to Strictly this year, after nine seasons on the show.

Speaking of this year's line-up, Sarah James, executive producer, said: "This year Strictly marks two decades of entertaining the nation and we will be back with a bang in September as we celebrate in style with our incredible team both on and off screen."

Long-standing co-host Tess Daly recently told RadioTimes.com and other press in the winners' room at the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises – where the series won the award for Best Entertainment Programme – that "it's a big year" for Strictly.

Meanwhile, Claudia Winkleman also spoke about how much of a "privilege" it was to be involved with the show, referring to some of the letters she and Daly receive from fans of the series.

"It's one of those shows where I believe whole families watch, so we get lovely letters from grandparents with their grandchildren," she explained.

"So it's an honour, but we never take it for granted that people will come, so every year we're like, 'Fingers crossed.' But it feels like a snow globe of a show, and it feels like the marker that it's Christmas soon!"

Strictly Come Dancing will return later in 2024.

