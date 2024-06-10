Confirming the professionals taking part in this year's show, Pernice's name was noticeably missing from the line-up.

During his tenure on the show, Pernice lifted the Glitterball in 2021 alongside Rose Ayling-Ellis, and found himself in the final on multiple occasions, including in 2015 with Georgia May Foote, in 2017 with Debbie McGee and in 2018 with Faye Tozer.

Some of his other partners have included Laura Whitmore, Michelle Visage, Ranvir Singh and, most recently, Amanda Abbington.

More like this

Meanwhile, the BBC has confirmed that Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Graziano Di Prima, Amy Dowden, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Jowita Przystal, Johannes Radebe, Kai Widdrington, Nancy Xu, Carlos Gu, Lauren Oakley, Michelle Tsiakkas and Vito Coppola will all take to the dance floor once more in Strictly 2024.

Giovanni Pernice photographed for Strictly Come Dancing. BBC/Ray Burmiston

The news of Pernice's departure comes shortly after the Italian dancer denied allegations of "abusive or threatening behaviour" towards his former dance partners, following reports that the BBC had begun an investigation after three ex contestants instructed lawyers.

Taking to Instagram, Pernice wrote: "To my dear fans, you will be as surprised as I am that allegations have been made about my dance teaching methods in the media this week.

"Of course, I reject any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour, and I look forward to clearing my name."

Read more:

He added: "Those who have followed my journey on Strictly Come Dancing over the last decade will know that I am passionate and competitive. No-one is more ambitious for my dance partners than me.

"I have always striven to help them be the very best dancers they can be. This has always come from a place of love and wanting to win - for me and my dance partners. Thank you all again for your continued love and support! Giovanni."

During last year's competition, Abbington made the decision to bow out just five weeks in, citing "personal reasons".

Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington performing on Strictly Come Dancing 2023. BBC/Guy Levy

Long-standing co-host Tess Daly recently teased what's to come for fans this year as the show reaches a landmark.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press in the winners' room at the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises, after the series won the award for Best Entertainment Programme, Daly addressed what to expect.

She said: "It's a big year for us."

A premiere date for Strictly Come Dancing 2024 is yet to be announced, but fans can certainly expect its return in early autumn.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Strictly Come Dancing will return later this year.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.