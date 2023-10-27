However, on spin-off series It Takes Two on Monday 23rd October, it was announced that Abbington had left for good.

Abbington was one of the first names to be announced as part of this year’s line-up, alongside Angela Rippon and Layton Williams.

In her last appearance on the show, she scored 31 for a foxtrot to Everywhere by Fleetwood Mac, with judge Motsi Mabuse praising her and her dance partner for taking the time to display the "beauty of the movement".

So, why has she quit the competition for good? Read on for everything we know so far.

Why did Amanda Abbington leave Strictly Come Dancing 2023?

Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington performing on Strictly Come Dancing 2023. BBC/Guy Levy

Amanda's exit from the show was announced on Strictly: It Takes Two, as presenter Fleur East read a statement from a Strictly spokesperson that said: "Amanda Abbington is unable to continue in Strictly Come Dancing and has decided to withdraw from the competition. The show wishes her all the best for the future."

A compilation was then played of Abbington's best moments on the competition, with East adding: "Amanda, we are sending you all of our love."

Abbington has since posted a statement on Instagram, explaining that her exit was due to "personal reasons" and paying tribute to her fellow contestants and the show's production team.

"It is with deepest regret that I had to leave Strictly," she wrote, adding: "I did not come to this decision easily or lightly but for personal reasons I am unable to continue.

"It was an absolute joy working with my fellow contestants, they are a beautiful, hardworking and talented group of people who I love and who I will miss seeing every Friday and Saturday and competing alongside.

"I want to thank the incredible Production team and everyone on Strictly who looked after me and who are so kind and caring. It’s a wonderful bunch of people and I’ll miss all of them.

"I'm so sad that I am unable to go any further. Thank you to everyone who voted and who sent wonderful messages and inspiring support. You are all amazing. Truly. Thank you. xxx"

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Prior to the news of Abbington's withdrawal from the competition, however, it was announced that she and Pernice missed out on last weekend's show due to medical reasons.

A representative for the programme said at the time: "Due to medical reasons, Amanda Abbington will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend. Strictly Come Dancing protocols mean that all being well, Amanda and Giovanni will return the following week."

More like this

Read more:

Following the announcement of Abbington's departure from the show for good, Pernice posted a message on Instagram, saying he is "so sad" they can't continue in the competition.

"I am so sad we can't continue but I am proud of what we achieved and I am sending you so much love," he added.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 28th October at 6:40pm. The results show will air on Sunday 29th October at 7:20pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.