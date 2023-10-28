In the opening of the episode, Winkleman stood alongside fellow host Tess Daly and said: "Now earlier this week, Amanda Abbington withdrew from the competition. Amanda, we are sending you all our love."

The actress stepped back from the competition, bringing an end to her appearance on the show with professional partner Giovanni Pernice.

The news was announced on It Takes Two earlier this week on Monday (23rd October) by the show's co-host Fleur East who said: "We have just received the news that Amanda Abbington won't be returning to Strictly Come Dancing."

Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington performing on Strictly Come Dancing 2023 BBC/Guy Levy

Abbington, who was one of the frontrunners for the Glitterball trophy after consistently scoring highly on the Strictly leaderboard, cited "personal reasons" for her departure.

In a statement posted to her Instagram, Abbington said: "It was an absolute joy working with my fellow contestants, they are a beautiful, hardworking and talented group of people who I love and who I will miss seeing every Friday and Saturday and competing alongside.

"I want to thank the incredible production team and everyone on Strictly who looked after me and who are so kind and caring. It's a wonderful bunch of people and I'll miss all of them."

While Pernice wasn't mentioned in her statement and tabloid speculation circulated about the professional dancer being 'annoyed' at Abbington's decision to leave Strictly, RadioTimes.com understands that this is not the case and the reports were not accurate.

Abbington's Instagram comment section was filled with well wishes, with fellow contestant Krishnan Guru-Murthy writing: "Sending lots of love - we miss you xxx."

Strictly pro Jowita Przystał also wrote: "Take care darling, we will miss you! Sending lots of love."

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 28th October at 6:40pm. The results show will air on Sunday 29th October at 7:20pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

