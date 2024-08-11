"I've never faced moments like this in my life – damaging and something that I didn't expect at all," he continued.

He went on the tell publication: "I thought we were friends. We were friends. I'm not a monster. I'm not an abusive man. I will not let these lies define me. They are not who I am."

He added that BBC bosses have refused to give any further details about alleged anonymous complaints from third parties due to the "confidential nature of the circumstances".

Di Prima added: "These vile, false allegations ruined my life in a matter of minutes - professionally, financially, psychologically and reputationally. I can be strict, I can be passionate. I want my partner to go as far as they can. Zara wanted that, too."

Radio Times has reached out to the BBC and representatives of Zara McDermott for comment.

Graziano Di Prima and Zara McDermott BBC/Guy Levy

Last month, the BBC confirmed that Di Prima kicked McDermott once during rehearsals for Strictly last year which ultimately led to his removal from the show.

In the interview with The Mail, Di Prima said: "You can't imagine how many times my mind has been going back and forward trying to think of something that happened all those months ago that I can't figure out.

"The only thing I can think of is the time I kicked the floor in frustration. We'd practised hour after hour to perfect a routine with lifts. It wasn't easy but that's the pressure of the show.

"I was in pain from lifting her so many times but wanted to get it right. I thought I could save her [from elimination]."

He added: "I wasn't meaning to kick her. I'd never, never do that. My foot brushed her after I kicked the floor. Afterwards I hugged her and said I was sorry. There was no problem. We carried on."

McDermott herself spoke out about her experience on the show in July following Di Prima's official departure from the series, which came as a surprise to many despite initially being announced in the professional line-up just weeks prior.

McDermott wrote: "So much of my Strictly experience was everything I could have dreamt of. The entire production team and everyone behind the scenes as well as my fellow contestants were so amazing to work with.

"However, my experience inside the training room was very different. Reports have been made about my treatment on the show and there were witnesses to some events, as well as videos of particular incidents which are incredibly distressing to watch."

Zara McDermott previously released a statement on what occurred during her time on the show. BBC/Ray Burmiston

She continued: "I have wrestled with the fear of opening up - I was scared about public backlash, I was scared about my future, I was scared of victim shaming. But after a lot of conversations with those I love, I've gained the strength to face these fears, and when I was asked to speak to the BBC, I spoke candidly about my time on the show.

"I would like to thank the BBC & BBC Studios for their swift action and incredibly high level of support, as well as everyone who has reached out to me - it really truly means a lot."

Following his exit from Strictly, Di Prima said he "deeply regrets" the events that led to his departure, noting that his "intense passion and determination to win" may have affected his "training regime".

"Respecting the BBC HR process, I understand it's best for the show that I step away," he said.

Following the removal of Graziano Di Prima from the show, director-general Tim Davie said in July (via BBC News): "There will be a degree of competitiveness and will to do well, but there are limits and the line should never be crossed. We never tolerate unacceptable behaviour of any kind."

He added that he was "very sorry that anyone has had an experience that hasn't been wholly positive".

"That's something we do need to reflect on and I'm sorry about that. There are clearly learnings specifically about oversight in the training rooms that we had needed to address."

Strictly Come Dancing will return later this year.

