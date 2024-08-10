The news was announced at fan convention D23 where the audience was treated to some sneak peek footage of the new season as well as a behind-the-scenes highlight reel.

Teasing what's to come, Luna said in the video: “This second part will follow Cassian over the period of four years as he grows into the hero we see make the ultimate sacrifice in Rogue One."

He also teased that the "stakes are greater" as Cassian Andor prepares to go up against the Empire in season 2.

Ben Mendelsohn as Director Krennic in Rogue One (Disney)

Having been nominated for an impressive eight Emmys this year, it's safe to say that fans are waiting patiently for this next instalment. And now, with the news of Mendelsohn's inclusion in the series, it's set to get a whole lot more interesting. Other confirmed returning cast members include Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera and Alan Tudyk as K-2SO.

A release date for season 2 has yet to be announced but we do know that when it does arrive, the new season will follow a slightly different format than the first and is set to skip forward one year every three episodes.

Showrunner Tony Gilroy previously revealed of season 2 (via Rolling Stone): "The first year is really about him becoming, and the last line of this tranche of 12 episodes will sum up where we’ve been trying to get to. And we come back a year later. It’ll be very different."

He continued: "The next four years [of story] are not about becoming a revolutionary. They’re about learning to be a leader and how difficult it is to put the alliance together and what happens to people who are the original gangsters versus the establishment and a lot of different other issues.

"What becomes interesting is now we can play the negative space. When you jump a year, what happened in between? You know the people, you know what their trajectory was. It’s energising."

Andor is available to stream on Disney Plus now. Sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 for a year.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.