Star Wars: Skeleton Crew trailer confirms Jude Law's mystery character
Here comes a new force wielder – but is he friend or foe?
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew has released its first official trailer, which unveils a major clue about the character played by Hollywood legend Jude Law.
The precise nature of his character had been kept under wraps until now, but brand new footage suggests that he will be playing an as-yet-unknown Jedi in the upcoming series – which premieres on Disney Plus on Tuesday 3rd December.
The trailer, available below, follows the plucky young protagonists – played by a cast of up and coming child actors – as they discover a Jedi temple and encounter a mysterious force-sensitive individual (Law).
Watch the Star Wars: Skeleton Crew trailer now:
Speaking at fan convention D23, Law said: "On behalf of the cast and the incredible producing team, I am thrilled to be back at D23 to share with you Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.
"Skeleton Crew is a timeless adventure story in the spirit of the Amblin coming-of-age films of the '80s, like The Goonies and ET. Accidentally blasting off their home planet, our four protagonists... find themselves lost in the vastness of the galaxy – in danger and trying to find their way home.
"I fell in love with Star Wars when I was a 10-year-old boy, and what I loved most about this series is that it is told through the perspectives of the kids as they explore curious and dangerous world beyond their own, unsure of who they can trust."
He proceeded to introduce the teaser trailer embedded above, which reveals at its conclusion that Law's character is force-sensitive, with the implication being that he is a former Jedi.
Due to the show's setting in the New Republic era (aka the sequel trilogy timeline), this could make him an Order 66 survivor, a force user who was never trained, or perhaps a villain masquerading as a mentor to the children at the centre of the story.
We'll find out when the show kicks off this Christmas season. Child actors Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Kyriana Kratter, Robert Timothy Smith, Tunde Adebimpe co-star alongside The Banshees of Inisherin's Kerry Condon.
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is available to stream on Disney Plus from Tuesday 3rd December 2024. Sign up to Disney Plus from £4.99 a month.
