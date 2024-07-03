Abbington told The Mail on Sunday that "Giovanni is nasty" and that "he was awful to a few of us". Pernice has said that he has "always rejected any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour".

Now, a report by The Sun has claimed that Pernice commented on the matter at a personal appearance to launch his own fragrance.

Perfumery & Co store co-owner David McConnachie in Ringwood, Dorset, said that Pernice spoke to him about the investigation.

"He said he is very confident it will all be sorted out soon," McConnachie told The Sun.

"He said all the training sessions had been recorded and he was sure that once they have all been reviewed it will all be resolved."

RadioTimes.com has approached Pernice for any further comment.

Giovanni Pernice. BBC/Ray Burmiston

Addressing the claims last month, Pernice wrote on social media: "To my dear fans, you will be as surprised as I am that allegations have been made about my dance teaching methods in the media this week.

"Of course, I reject any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour, and I look forward to clearing my name."

He added: "Those who have followed my journey on Strictly Come Dancing over the last decade will know that I am passionate and competitive. No-one is more ambitious for my dance partners than me.

"I have always striven to help them be the very best dancers they can be. This has always come from a place of love and wanting to win - for me and my dance partners. Thank you all again for your continued love and support! Giovanni."

The BBC previously responded to speculation surrounding the allegations, releasing a statement which said: "It is a longstanding position that the BBC does not comment on specific matters related to individuals. Nor, ordinarily, would we comment on whether we are reviewing any individual complaints.

"Recently, we have seen a number of media reports about a high-profile show. Anyone involved in a complaint has a right to confidentiality and fair process.

"If a complaint is made to the BBC, we assess and take any necessary steps to establish the facts, whether there is a case to answer, and, if appropriate, what action should be taken.

"This is all within the context of the BBC having duties of care to everyone linked to a complaint - that applies to those that have raised the complaint and to those that have been complained about.

"Whilst we know our shows have been positive experiences for many of those who have taken part, we will always look at any issues raised with care, fairness and sensitivity to everyone concerned. We will not be commenting further."

Strictly Come Dancing will return later this year.

