On his quest for redemption, he's also on a search for the truth behind what exactly led to him being imprisoned.

The synopsis continues: "Brennan embodies the struggle of a man caught between two worlds, unable to fully integrate into the hearing world and shunned by the deaf community.

"Amidst this isolation, Brennan's only meaningful relationship is with his estranged daughter Carly, who he hasn't seen in over a decade."

The new series is produced by Warp Films, which is known for its work on Adolescence, The Virtues and Four Lions. So, something tells us that Reunion is set to be a standout drama that plenty of people will be tuning into.

Care to learn more about the cast? Read on to find out more about the stars of Reunion on BBC.

Reunion cast: Full list of characters and actors in BBC thriller

The cast for Reunion is as follows. Scroll on to find out more about their characters plus where you may have seen the actors previously.

Matthew Gurney as Daniel Brennan

Lara Peake as Carly Brennan

Anne-Marie Duff as Christine Mokhar

Eddie Marsan as Stephen Renworth

Rose Ayling-Ellis as Miri Mokhtar

Olive Gray as Anna Shenford

Joe Sims as Joe Summers

Stephen Collins as Sean

Ace Mahbaz as Ray Mokhtar

Charles Humphreys as Lawrence

Robert Rhodes as Dexter

Sophie Stone as Naomi Brennan

Matthew Gurney as Daniel Brennan

Matthew Gurney as Brennan in Reunion. BBC/Warp Films,Becky Bailey

Who is Daniel? Daniel once had it all, but after going to prison for the murder of his best friend, he is totally isolated and hated within his local deaf community. Now released, he tries to find answers and reunite with those from his past.

Speaking about taking on the role, Gurney said: "Brennan is on a wildly different journey than that portrayed by normal deaf lives. In previous films, deaf and disabled characters have been portrayed in quite stereotypical ways."

Where have I seen Matthew Gurney? The actor and writer has appeared in Deaf Morning Club, Switch and Small World.

Lara Peake as Carly Brennan

Lara Peake as Carly in Reunion. BBC/Matt Squire

Who is Carly? Carly is Daniel's daughter and is CODA, meaning she's hearing but born to deaf adults. Because of her dad's crime, she too was ostracised from the deaf community, and now is struggling financially when she crosses paths with her father once again.

Speaking about Carly's relationship with Daniel, Peake said: "Brennan's also not written to her or kept in touch while he's been in prison, and there’s this massive push-and-pull dynamic between the two trying to understand each other again."

Where have I seen Lara Peake? Peake is known for her roles in BBC Three's Mood, Disney Plus's Rivals and How to Have Sex. She has also had roles in Born to Kill, The English Game and Brave New World.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Anne-Marie Duff as Christine Mokhar

Anne-Marie Duff as Christine in Black Mirror. BBC/Warp Films,Matt Squire

Who is Christine? Christine was married to Ray, who was killed by his best friend Daniel, who she had also grown close to over the years. She has a lot of questions for Daniel, and so, when she learns he has been released, she wants answers.

Where have I seen Anne-Marie Duff? Duff is best known for her roles in Bad Sisters, Shameless, The Virgin Queen and His Dark Materials. She has also starred in Sex Education, Suspect and The Salisbury Poisonings.

Eddie Marsan as Stephen Renworth

Eddie Marsan as Stephen Renworth in Reunion. BBC/Warp Films

Who is Stephen? Stephen is a retired police officer who has recently started up a relationship with Christine. He appears to have her best interests at heart, but also has a dark secret.

Where have I seen Eddie Marsan? Marsan is known for a variety of roles over the years including in Ray Donovan, Ridley Road and The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe. In terms of TV, he has also starred in The Power, Franklin, Supacell and Lockerbie.

Rose Ayling-Ellis as Miri Mokhtar

Rose Ayling-Ellis as Miri in Reunion. BBC/Warp Films,Matt Squire

Who is Miri? Miri is Christine and Ray's daughter and has a lovely relationship with mother, even though the pair of them continue to grieve the loss of her father. She was best friends with Carly, but after Ray's murder, never spoke to her again. So, the release of Daniel soon brings back memories and questions.

Where have I seen Rose Ayling-Ellis? Ayling-Ellis is best known for her role in EastEnders as Frankie Lewis, having also gone on to appear on Strictly Come Dancing, Who Do You Think You Are? and documentaries like Rose Ayling-Ellis: Signs for Change and Old Hands, New Tricks. She is also set to star in ITV's Code of Silence.

Olive Gray as Anna Shenford

Olive Gray as Anna in Reunion. Warp Films/BBC

Who is Anna? Anna is Daniel's probation officer and makes an oversight on their first meeting, not realising that he would need a BSL interpreter. Through miscommunication, she loses track of him.

Where have I seen Olive Gray? Gray has starred in Paramount Plus's Halo series but has also had roles in EastEnders, The Story of Tracy Beaker and Half Moon Investigations. They have also had roles in Save Me, Dark Money and Kidnapped: The Chloe Ayling Story.

Joe Sims as Joe Summers

Joe Sims as Joe Summers in Reunion. BBC/Warp Films,Matt Squire

Who is Joe? Joe works with Anna and, like his new colleague, is overworked. However, Joe used to work as a police officer and is soon helping Anna try to locate and find more out about Daniel.

Where have I seen Joe Sims? Sims is best known for his role in Broadchurch as Nige Carter, but has also had roles in Ruby Speaking and Renegade Nell. He has also lent his voice to audio dramas for Doctor Who and The Archers.

Reunion will debut on BBC iPlayer and BBC One on Monday 7th April 2025.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.