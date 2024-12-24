In the show's first chapter, TV's most dysfunctional family spent their days hunting the nefarious John Paul, who was, in the end, killed by his own wife Grace.

But in the show's second chapter, the sisters had become the hunted as the police suspected there was more to his untimely end than initially met the eye.

"It's a more convoluted, complex storyline," said Eva Birthistle ahead of its release. "And the new characters are really brilliant and really spice things up.

"It all unfolds in a really surprising and shocking way, which I think the audience are not going to be necessarily prepared for, but I think they're going to really like."

And she wasn't wrong...

We've broken down the season 2 ending for you already – and we also spoke to its creator and star Sharon Horgan about whether the comedy will be back for more.

Read on for everything you need to know about a potential Bad Sisters season 3.

Has Bad Sisters been renewed for season 3?

Eve Hewson in Bad Sisters. Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has yet to announce if more episodes are on their way.

Speaking previously to RadioTimes.com, Horgan said: "I don't know [if we'll do a third season]. We've been talking about it a lot today, but again, like the second season, it would have to be a really great idea."

She added: "I love hanging out with those girls, and I love making the show. It's hard to leave that behind, so I'm just keeping my brain open for ideas."

Executive producer Dearbhla Walsh went on to say that season 2 "has an ending" and "does feel satisfying... so this one is complete".

But can Horgan find a way to reunite viewers with the Garvey sisters? Watch this space for updates.

Season 1 arrived in August 2022, with season 2 debuting more than two years later, in November 2024 – so we could be waiting quite a while, possibly until 2027 if it is given the thumbs up to continue, particularly given that Horgan has yet to develop an idea.

Potential Bad Sisters season 3 cast: Who could return?

Sarah Greene, Anne-Marie Duff, Sharon Horgan, Eva Birthistle and Eve Hewson in Bad Sisters season 2. Apple TV+

Anne-Marie Duff's character Grace died in a car accident in the season 2 premiere, so that probably rules her out – unless there are flashback scenes.

If season 3 is given the green light, we'd expect the following to all return:

Sharon Horgan as Eva

Sarah Greene as Bibi

Eva Birthistle as Ursula

Eve Hewson as Becka

Saise Quinn as Blánaid

Jonjo O'Neill as Donal

Yasmine Akram as Nora

As for the rest of the cast, we'll have to wait and see.

