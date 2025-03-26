One of the most notable aspects of the series is that it is a bilingual production in both British Sign Language (BSL) and spoken English, with it having been written by William Mager, a deaf writer originally from Sheffield.

It follows the journey of Daniel Brennan (Gurney), "a deaf man determined to right his wrongs while unravelling the truth behind the events that led him to prison".

Meanwhile, the synopsis continues: "Brennan embodies the struggle of a man caught between two worlds, unable to fully integrate into the hearing world and shunned by his closest friends and the wider deaf community following his heinous crime.

Rose Ayling-Ellis as Miri and Anne-Marie Duff as Christine in Reunion. BBC

"Amidst this isolation, Brennan's only meaningful relationship is with his estranged daughter Carly (Lara Peake), who he has not had any contact with since his arrest over a decade ago."

First-look images of the series were previously unveiled last month, with Gurney saying at the time: "My character Brennan is on a wildly different journey than that portrayed by normal deaf lives, this portrays a man who is hated within the deaf community.

He added: "It shows how deaf people react and act on screen in an honest and authentic way. We are different to hearing actors, we are so much more visual storytellers, it's not about relying on sound – it’s about using your eyes and seeing what is going on in the story."

On the initial announcement of the series back in February 2024, series writer Mager expressed his hopes that his "mystery thriller" would educate audiences about "what it's like to be deaf, but without falling into the usual tropes of 'deep, rich and beautiful sign language' and 'living in a silent world'".

Reunion will debut on BBC iPlayer and BBC One on Monday 7th April 2025.

