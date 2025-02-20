The images not only show some of the scenes to come, but also demonstrate the use of BSL throughout the series, a refreshing and important form of storytelling here.

The series has been written by William Mager, a deaf writer originally from Sheffield, and has been described as "an emotional thriller of revenge and redemption".

Reunion will follow the journey of Daniel Brennan (Gurney), "a deaf man determined to right his wrongs while unravelling the truth behind the events that led him to prison".

Matthew Gurney as Daniel and Lara Peake as Carly in Reunion. BBC

The synopsis continues: "Brennan embodies the struggle of a man caught between two worlds, unable to fully integrate into the hearing world and shunned by his closest friends and the wider deaf community following his heinous crime.

"Amidst this isolation, Brennan's only meaningful relationship is with his estranged daughter Carly (Peake), who he has not had any contact with since his arrest over a decade ago."

Further cast includes Anne-Marie Duff, who stars as Christine, Eddie Marsan (Back to Black) as Stephen Renworth, Christine's protective boyfriend, and Rose Ayling-Ellis as Christine's daughter Miri.

It's clear there's some major tension to come between Christine and Brennan, as Christine is desperate to find Brennan and get to the full truth behind what he did.

But will she be able to find him, and what will she do if she does?

Rose Ayling-Ellis as Miri in Reunion. BBC

On the release of the images, leading star Gurney said: "Reunion is an amazing storyline and is completely different from my previous work.

"My character Brennan is on a wildly different journey than that portrayed by normal deaf lives, this portrays a man who is hated within the deaf community.

"It shows how deaf people react and act on screen in an honest and authentic way. We are different to hearing actors, we are so much more visual storytellers, it's not about relying on sound – it’s about using your eyes and seeing what is going on in the story."

Read more:

Peake also commented: "There's so much in Reunion that people can relate to, from the relationships and storyline to what it feels like to be isolated from a community and welcomed into a community.

"To be able to watch a show that is led by deaf actors is incredible, and the inclusion of sign language is not seen often enough. It's a real opportunity to learn and become fascinated and immersed in that world."

On the initial announcement of the series back in February 2024, series writer Mager expressed his hopes that his "mystery thriller" can educate audiences about "what it's like to be deaf, but without falling into the usual tropes of 'deep, rich and beautiful sign language' and 'living in a silent world'".

As of now, a release date for Reunion has not yet been confirmed, but we do know that the four-part series will be coming to BBC One and iPlayer when it does.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reunion is coming soon to BBC iPlayer and BBC One.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.