"Brennan embodies the struggle of a man caught between two worlds, unable to fully integrate into the hearing world and shunned by the deaf community," reads the synopsis.

"Amidst this isolation, Brennan's only meaningful relationship is with his estranged daughter Ellen, who he hasn't seen in over a decade while he’s been in prison."

The series comes from William Mager, a deaf writer originally from Sheffield who hopes that his "mystery thriller" can educate audiences about "what it's like to be deaf, but without falling into the usual tropes of 'deep, rich and beautiful sign language' and 'living in a silent world'".

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, said: "This emotionally resonant series not only challenges conventional storytelling norms but also showcases the power of redemption and the enduring bonds of family.

"I'm really looking forward to seeing William's brilliant vision come to life on screen."

Executive producer Gwen Gorst (Unforgotten, A Discovery of Witches) described the script as "exceptional" and highlighted its "potential to redefine television storytelling".

Mark Herbert (Four Lions, The Virtues, This is England), who is also exec-producing, added: "Reunion is more than a drama, it's a testament to the power of storytelling as abridge between worlds."

The cast, which has yet to be announced, will be majority deaf, and there will also be a number of opportunities for deaf crew members.

Filming is set to take place in and around Sheffield and Doncaster later this spring.

