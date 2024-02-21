Pizzolatto, who is credited as an executive producer on the Jodie Foster-led season, shared fans’ criticisms of the run on his Instagram Stories in the wake of Monday's conclusion, which Rolling Stone dubbed the series's "best finale ever".

"I can only imagine how it feels to have [Pizzolatto’s] all time classic dialogue butchered and misappropriated like it was last night," one of the comments Pizzolatto shared read.

"Last night’s finale was some of the sloppiest writing I’ve ever watched. So insulting calling it True Detective, and beyond disrespectful."

Matthew McConaughey stars in True Detective season 1. Skip Bolen/HBO

"[Issa López] missed the mark HUGELY and capitalized off allusions to a successful season with a solid set of characters, lore, and expectations without having any actual tiebacks," another read.

Pizzolato's reaction has received widespread backlash on social media, and now star Reis has responded to the writer and producer on X, writing: "That's a damn shame... but hey I guess 'if you don't have anything good to share, s**t on others' is the new wave."

López herself had previously addressed Pizzolatto's criticisms.

"I believe that every storyteller has a very specific, peculiar and unique relation to the stories they create, and whatever his reactions are, he’s entitled to them," she told Vulture.

"That’s his prerogative. I wrote this with profound love for the work he made and love for the people that loved it.

"And it is a reinvention, and it is different, and it’s done with the idea of sitting down around the fire, and [let’s] have some fun and have some feelings and have some thoughts. And anybody that wants to join is welcome."

Interestingly, López's season not only received praise among critics, but has also gone on to become the most-watched of the anthology series on HBO, drawing in an average of 12.7 million cross-platform viewers.

