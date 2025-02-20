Other returning cast members for season 6 include Zoë Tapper (Liar) as Cleo Morey, Laura Elphinstone (Chernobyl) as DS Bella Moy, and Brad Morrison (Outlander) as DC Nick Nicholl.

As for what cases Grace and his team are set to be faced with, we'll just have to wait a little while longer – but we do know that, of course, the series is based on the best-selling novels written by Peter James.

ITV's drama commissioner Huw Kennair Jones said of the announcement: "It's always exciting to return to Grace and the Brighton that Peter's brilliant stories evoke.

"That, coupled with the fantastic cast and crew who bring it all to life with such expertise, means we're in for another great series for the ITV and ITVX audience."

Executive producer Phil Hunter also commented: "Having just delivered series five, it’s fantastic to know we are coming back for a sixth series.

"The recommission is testament to the amazing work the cast and crew do. It’s such a joy to work with such a talented bunch and I’m thrilled we are back in Brighton filming four more episodes this summer."

Similarly, author Peter James said of the series renewal: "I have been blessed with the most brilliant cast an author could wish for, and the most communicative and creative production team.

"I’m inundated, daily, with emails from the public both in the UK and around the world telling me how much the series is loved, and that is a true testament to the sheer quality of the episodes.

"I hope there will be many more series to come - they are the best adaptations of my work that I’ve ever experienced. Working with ITV and all involved is a total and ongoing joy."

Filming for season 6 will kick off this summer and season 5 premieres this spring, so fans won't be without the crime drama for too long.

Season 5 will be based on James’s novels Dead If You Don’t, Dead at First Sight, Need You Dead and Find Them Dead. As for which books season 6 will be based on, we'll just have to wait and see.

Grace season 5 will air this spring with seasons 1-4 available to stream on ITVX.

