Grace filming location: discover real life setting of ITV’s new crime drama

Tonight sees the debut of a brand new crime drama on ITV, with Doctor Who and Life on Mars star John Simm starring as a down on his luck detective in Grace.

In addition to a gripping plot and some entertaining performances from the Grace cast, the programme is also notable for featuring some beautiful locations – including a couple of prominent landmarks.

As was the case in the Peter James novels on which the series is based, the show is largely set in Brighton, with filming having taken place at several different locations around the city and its surrounding area.

We’ve gathered all the relevant information below, so read on for everything you need to know about which locations were used on the show.

Where was Grace filmed?

One of the most prominent locations in the show – and one which has extensively appeared on the promotional material – is Brighton Palace Pier, a Grade II listed pleasure pier which is located in the Brighton city centre.

It remains the only pier in the city still in use, and has got an impressive on-screen resume, having previously appeared in Carry On at Your Convenience, Quadrophenia and Brighton Rock.

ITV

Various other Brighton locations can be seen throughout the show, including the city’s Sydney Street, where the cast were spotted by locals during filming.

Indeed, local newspaper The Argus reported at the time that some shopkeepers in the area had to make a few changes to their storefronts for the series – asked to briefly remove signs that contained references to coronavirus restrictions, since the drama is set at a time before the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, in nearby Hove, several streets including Ferndale Road and Silverdale Road were reportedly used, although it appears these scenes will appear in the second episode, for which an air date has not yet been revealed.

The same is true for Shoreham Port in Brighton, with Line of Duty star Craig Parkinson, who will guest star in episode two, having been spotted filming scenes at this location in November last year.

Some other locations used include the suburb of Woodingdean and the East Sussex town Peacehaven, in addition to the Van Alen building in the Marine Parade area of Brighton

Grace will premiere on ITV on Sunday 14th March at 8pm. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

