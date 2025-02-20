It will premiere on Sky and streaming service NOW in the UK, while US fans will be able to watch the first episode on HBO and Max on Sunday 13th April.

The exciting news was unveiled alongside three brand new character posters for the season, giving us a sneak peek at Joel (Pedro Pascal), Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and also Abby (Kaitlyn Dever).

Pedro Pascal as Joel in The Last of Us season 2 poster. HBO

While they don't exactly unveil much, they do all share the same tagline: "Every path has a price."

Eagle-eyed fans will also notice that the "path" each of them is standing on is different. For Joel, he's standing on his broken watch, while Ellie is standing on a guitar and Abby is standing on the Firefly logo. Suitably ominous, if we do say so ourselves, so consider us intrigued!

Bella Ramsey as Ellie in The Last of Us season 2 poster. HBO

As well as those three characters, the season 2 cast also includes returning faces Gabriel Luna as Tommy and Rutina Wesley as Maria.

There are also some new cast members for season 2, including Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen, Danny Ramirez as Manny and Jeffrey Wright as Isaac, with Catherine O’Hara also guest starring.

Kaitlyn Dever as Abby in The Last of Us season 2 poster. HBO

The new season picks up five years after the events of the first, and according to the synopsis: "Joel and Ellie are drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind."

Most recently, HBO drama boss Francesca Orsi teased what's to come in season 2, saying in an interview with Deadline: “There’s certain elements in terms of the various factions that are competing for survival that reveal themselves as a really intriguing survivalist group, and I think they just have a quality to them that feels distinct in how they present it.

“There’s a certain way [the show] is presenting them in wardrobe and makeup that feels really different than the average person.”

While no other plot details have yet been unveiled, we can expect the second season to generally follow the plot of the video game, The Last of Us Part 2. Of course, with it being an adaptation, there will be some differences between the original game and the show.

Showrunner Craig Mazin previously revealed that, in a similar way to season 1, he's not afraid of taking the narrative in a different direction.

"It will be different. Just as this season was different," he told ComicBook.com. "Sometimes it will be different radically and sometimes it will be barely different at all. But it's going to be different and it will be its own thing."

The Last of Us season 2 will premiere on Monday 14th April on Sky Atlantic and NOW with an Entertainment Membership. Season 1 is available to stream.

