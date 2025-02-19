We put this question to Sethu when we exclusively spoke to her at the recent Newport Beach Film Festival UK & IE Honours event, and she explained that although the characters were definitely separate, there might be one or two connections...

"It's a completely different thing," she told RadioTimes.com. "There's gonna be nods, but it's a completely different thing."

Varada Sethu. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Breitling

Quite what those nods will be remains to be seen, but it's certainly an intriguing statement from the star.

Speaking more generally about her addition to the TARDIS team, Sethu explained that "everything is new and exciting".

She added: "There aren't many shows in the world where you get to play the same character, but in different times, different planets, completely different circumstances. It's just been wild and so exciting. And I cannot wait for how it all comes out."

Meanwhile, she said that starring in the aforementioned Boom had given her a useful starting point when it came to joining the show full-time – giving her an early chance to get to know and collaborate with Ncuti Gatwa.

"I think it was a perfect entry way for me," she said. "So I got to meet him. I got to kind of revel in his performance. It was incredible. And I got to know him, which meant that the second time around, when I came back, we already had an established relationship, and it just sizzles.

"He's just so easy to work with, beautiful. I had a great time."

