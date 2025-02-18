The latter title, Spectral Scream, will be the first Doctor Who novel to feature Belinda in a co-starring role opposite the Fifteenth Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa), with fans eager to know more about the Time Lord's latest companion.

The synopsis for Spectral Scream reads: "When a psychic shriek for help nearly overwhelms the TARDIS, the Doctor and Belinda track the source to a distant planet.

"There they find a sentient, telepathic bioship named Adama and ragged colonists descended from the original crew. Adama is dying, and their spectral screams are growing strong enough to kill anyone in the vicinity.

"When Adama crashed 100 years ago, it was with a great treasure on board, stolen from the ruthless Gangnax Imperium – technology that could either unite worlds or destroy them.

"If they are to save the bioship, the Doctor and Belinda must survive suspicious colonists, greedy bounty hunters and military forces determined to reclaim what’s theirs – before Adama’s final death throes destroy them all."

The name of Sethu's character was previously announced at last summer's San Diego Comic-Con, with showrunner Russell T Davies later claiming that Belinda will have no connection to Sethu's season 14 guest role of Mundy Flynn.

Fear Death by Water looks set to be a rather different adventure, taking the Fifteenth Doctor (on a solo mission) to Northumberland in the year 1838, where he's instantly thrown into deep trouble.

Ncuti Gatwa. BBC Studios/Disney/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

"The TARDIS crash lands on board a sinking steamship," the synopsis reveals. "Stranded, the Doctor and the few survivors fight for their lives – while the local lighthouse keeper's daughter, Grace Darling, risks her life to row to their rescue.

"Lauded a heroine, Grace struggles to cope with her new-found fame. But the Doctor senses something else is troubling Grace. She's been tormented by the terrifying vision she saw out at sea in the storm.

"There's a monster in her mind, wrecking ships and stealing the souls of the drowned. And it's real."

Doctor Who season 15 does not yet have a confirmed release date, but the series is currently anticipated to return in May 2025, picking up after the events of last year's Christmas special Joy to the World.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Fear Death by Water and Spectral Scream are available to pre-order on Amazon.

