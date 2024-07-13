Fans instantly started theorising as to what that plan could be, but now Davies has confirmed that any in-story explanation as to Sethu's dual roles was added after the fact, as her casting was actually more in line with that of previous companion star Freema Agyeman.

Agyeman famously played Tenth Doctor companion Martha Jones, but before her casting in that role she appeared as the one-off character Adeola in Army of Ghosts.

Davies and the team saw her performance, loved working with her, and decided to cast her again.

Speaking with SFX magazine, Davies explained that there was a similar situation with Sethu, saying: "I think we might as well just be simple with this, because we’ve already said she’s not coming back as Mundy Flynn.

"It’s one of those very simple situations, like with Freema [Agyeman, who appeared in Army Of Ghosts before being cast as Martha Jones]: when you cast a great actor, you need a new companion.

"I was watching, like, the 15th edit of Boom, loving her. Every time I watch her, I think, 'God, she’s brilliant.' I literally think she’s brilliant. I used to watch her thinking, 'God, what a shame we can’t work with her again.'"

Freema Agyeman as Adeola in Doctor Who: Army of Ghosts. BBC

Davies continued: "I was thinking, 'Should we go back to the 51st century, could we meet her again?' and then I suddenly went, 'Oh, let’s just cast her again. We’ve done that before. Lovely.' The relief that went around the entire production and the BBC, everyone went, 'Oh, great.' It was the most instant 'yes' you’ve ever seen.

"So, she didn’t even have to audition. We then invited her to come in for a meeting, but she thought she was coming in to audition [laughs] and it was the other way round. It’s like we were auditioning. We were wanting her to like us so much that she’d want to come back!

"We had a great meeting. She was kind of amazed and delighted. Lovely. Good stuff ahead. Completely new character, again, a completely new story, and that’s a great new story that will run across eight episodes."

When Sethu's casting as the new companion was officially confirmed, she said in a statement: "I feel like the luckiest person in the world.

"It is such an honour to be a part of the Whoniverse, and I'm so grateful to the whole Doctor Who family – because that is what they are – for welcoming me with open arms and making me feel so at home.

"I couldn't ask for a better team than Ncuti [Gatwa] and Millie [Gibson] to be on this adventure with, this is SO much fun!"

