During Doctor Who's San Diego Comic-Con panel in Hall H, it was confirmed that Sethu's character will be called Belinda Chandra.

The character's name is all that has been revealed thus far, but that hasn't stopped fans already wondering whether Belinda's surname could link her to fan-favourite Sarah Jane Adventures character, Rani Chandra.

Sethu's character's name wasn't the only bit of major Who news to come out of the panel - fans also got their first look at the 2024 Christmas special, with the clip now available to watch online.

The cast and synopsis were also confirmed for long-rumoured spin-off series The War Between the Land and the Sea, with two familiar faces returning to the Whoniverse.

Russell Tovey and Gugu Mbatha-Raw, who previously played Midshipman Alonso Frame and Tish Jones in Davies's first era running the show, will be playing new roles in the spin-off, which will be made up of five parts and has been co-written by Davies and Pete McTighe.

Jemma Redgrave and Alexander Devrient will also return as their characters Kate Lethbridge-Stewart and Colonel Ibrahim, with Davies saying: "I’m so lucky to work with such a magnificent cast. And this is a huge, muscular, thrilling drama which will shake the Whoniverse to its foundations.

"When the Doctor’s not in town, the whole of humanity is in trouble."

Doctor Who will return at Christmas on BBC iPlayer and BBC One. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

