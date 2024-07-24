The episode became one of the most talked-about of season 14, largely due to its ending in which it is revealed that Lindy and her friends are all racists.

They decline an offer from the Doctor to be rescued in his TARDIS for no other reason than the colour of his skin, preferring to venture out into the wilderness where they would almost certainly perish.

The hard-hitting twist was received well by fans, but Cooke told RadioTimes.com that both she and execs at the BBC were "worried" that viewers might not "differentiate between me and the character".

A charming appearance on Doctor Who Unleashed served the purpose of distancing Cooke from Lindy, with the Piglets actor revealing that everyone who got in touch with her was "so supportive".

Quizzed on whether she'd consider returning to Doctor Who, Cooke said: "I’d love to. I love Russell [T Davies], I loved working with him. We had such a good time making it."

Callie Cooke as Lindy in Doctor Who.

She acknowledged that reprising the role of Lindy might be off the table – assuming the character met a grim fate, as implied – but that wouldn't be a deal-breaker for her.

"I don’t know what Russell’s idea was for what happened to Lindy, but if there was an opportunity to come back as maybe someone else that would be so fun," she added. "The crew in Wales and everyone on that job is so amazing... I had such a good time."

Cooke is currently starring in ITV sitcom Piglets, which follows a group of hapless police recruits as they make their way through training, with two eccentric superintendents for guidance.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

