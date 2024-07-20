As well as the new recruits, the comedy also follows the officers heading up the new intake of officers who are tasked with overseeing the batch of newcomers. With the likes of Callie Cooke (Doctor Who), comedian Sukh Kaur Ojla and Ukweli Roach (Wolf) in the main cast, there are plenty of faces to get acquainted with in the new series.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Piglets, including where you may have seen the actors before.

Piglets cast: Full list of characters and actors in ITV comedy

The full cast list for Piglets can be found below but scroll on to find out more about the main characters, plus where you've seen the actors previously.

More like this

Callie Cooke as Steph

Sam Pote as Leggo

Sukh Kaur Ojla as Geeta

Halema Hussain as Afia

Abdul Sessay as Dev

Jamie Bisping as Paul

Mark Heap as Superintendent Bob Weekes

Sarah Parish as Superintendent Julie Spry

Rebecca Humphries as Melanie

Ukweli Roach as Mike

Ricky Champ as Daz

Colin McFarlane as Superintendent Leslie Cunningham

Kiruna Stamell as Aunty Nooch

Callie Cooke as Steph

Callie Cooke as Steph in Piglets. ITV

Who is Steph? Steph is one of the smarter of the group of new recruits but doesn't actually have much interest in becoming a police officer, she simply wants to get back with her ex-boyfriend Mike (Ukweli Roach).

What else has Callie Cooke been in? Cooke is known for her roles in Henpocalypse!, Cheaters, Wedding Season and, more recently, in Doctor Who's Dot and Bubble episode.

Sam Pote as Leggo

Sam Pote as Leggo in Piglets. ITV

Who is Leggo? Leggo has always gotten exactly what he's wanted in life and only joins the recruitment program because of his pushy parents.

What else has Sam Pote been in? Aside from his experience on stage, Pote has starred in ITV's DI Ray and Zero.

Sukh Kaur Ojla as Geeta

Sukh Kur Ojla as Geeta, Jamie Bisping as Paul in Piglets. ITV

Who is Geeta? Geeta is one of the older recruits, at 42. She's married with four kids and an ex-dinner lady but is a bit of a maternal figure for the piglets.

What else has Sukh Kaur Ojla been in? A stand-up comedian, writer and novelist, Ojla has appeared in Black Mirror, Eastenders, The End of the F***ing World and also the film Victoria and Abdul. More recently, she has featured in TrueLove and Champion.

Halema Hussain as Afia

Halema Hussain as Afia, Callie Cooke as Steph in Piglets. ITV

Who is Afia? Having watched shows like Line of Duty, Afia has a skewed vision of what being a police officer is. She's more on the violent side so likes to bring out her taser, but she has a heart of gold.

What else has Halema Hussain been in? Hussain's credits include We Are Lady Parts, Horrible Histories, Dreamland as well as EastEnders, Doctors and Casualty.

Abdul Sessay as Dev

Abdul Sessay as Dev in Piglets. ITV

Who is Dev? Having been bullied at school, Dev is keen to prove himself as an officer but he's also on a journey of personal reinvention.

What else has Abdul Sessay been in? Having recently graduated from drama school, Piglets is Sessay's first major TV role.

Jamie Bisping as Paul

Sarah Parish as Superintendent Julie Spry, Jamie Bisping as Paul in Piglets. ITV

Who is Paul? Paul may be in the batch of new recruits but actually, he's been planted in there by his criminal family to be a mole. Even so, he's a bit of a nervous wreck and starts to form close bonds with his fellow piglets.

What else has Jamie Bisping been in? Bisping has starred in My Lady Jane, Things You Should Have Done and Dreamland.

Mark Heap as Superintendent Bob Weekes

Mark Heap as Superintendent Bob Weekes in Piglets. ITV

Who is Bob Weekes? A little bit hopeless, Bob tries to be nice to everyone and tries to be a reassuring force to the new recruits.

What else has Mark Heap been in? Heap reunites with the Green Wing team for Piglets, having starred as Dr Alan Statham in the British sitcom. Heap is known for his roles in Friday Night Dinner, Benidorm, Brass Eye and Big Train.

Sarah Parish as Superintendent Julie Spry

Mark Heap as Superintendent Bob Weekes and Sarah Parish as Superintendent Julie Spry in Piglets. ITV

Who is Julie Spry? One of the senior officers heading up the recruitment process, Julie is a force to be reckoned with and is quite the formidable leader although working at the police academy is a bit of a drag for her.

What else has Sarah Parish been in? Parish is best known for her roles in Peak Practice, The Pillars of the Earth, Doctor Who, Merlin and Industry. She has also starred in Mistresses, Monroe, W1A, Trollied and more recently, Geek Girl.

Rebecca Humphries as Melanie

Rebecca Humphries as Melanie and Mark Heap as Superintendent Bob Weekes in Piglets. ITV

Who is Melanie? Heading up the admin side at the academy, Melanie is quite the angry member of staff who resents the new batch of young people and her growing workload. She also has quite the obsession with Mark.

What else has Rebecca Humphries been in? The actress and writer has starred in Big Bad World, Trigonometry, The Crown and Ten Percent.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Piglets will air on Saturday 20th July on ITV1 at 9:30pm and ITVX.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.