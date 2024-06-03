73 Yards was watched by 2.62 million viewers, while 2.4 million tuned in to view The Devil's Chord, and 2.04 million watched Boom.

Meanwhile, 2.62 million viewers watched the season premiere, Space Babies.

Of course, it should be noted that these figures aren’t the whole story, and don’t include viewers who watched on BBC iPlayer. Fans can expect the full figures including iPlayer viewers over seven days to be released in due course.

Dot and Bubble sees the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) and Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) travel to a strange world called Finetime, where the residents appear to be living idyllic existences.

However, it soon becomes apparent that something sinister is lurking in the background.

The episode also stars guest actress Callie Cooke as Lindy Pepper-Bean, an influencer and resident of Finetime.

First-look imagery for the season's next Regency-set episode, Rogue, has landed, giving fans a look at Gatwa's Time Lord and Ruby in some smart attire and standing next to a mysterious figure, played by Tony-nominated actor Jonathan Groff.

The episode's time slot has also been confirmed, with the instalment set to air on BBC One on Saturday 8th June at 6:45pm.

Doctor Who continues Saturdays on BBC One and iPlayer.

