Doctor Who overnight ratings revealed for Dot and Bubble
The latest Doctor Who viewing figures are in.
The overnight ratings are in for the fifth episode of Doctor Who season 14, Dot and Bubble.
According to overnight figures from BARB (via DoctorWhoTV), the latest outing was watched during its BBC One transmission by 2.12 million on BBC One, down on the current most-watched episode of the season, episode 4, titled 73 Yards.
73 Yards was watched by 2.62 million viewers, while 2.4 million tuned in to view The Devil's Chord, and 2.04 million watched Boom.
Meanwhile, 2.62 million viewers watched the season premiere, Space Babies.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Of course, it should be noted that these figures aren’t the whole story, and don’t include viewers who watched on BBC iPlayer. Fans can expect the full figures including iPlayer viewers over seven days to be released in due course.
More like this
Dot and Bubble sees the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) and Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) travel to a strange world called Finetime, where the residents appear to be living idyllic existences.
However, it soon becomes apparent that something sinister is lurking in the background.
The episode also stars guest actress Callie Cooke as Lindy Pepper-Bean, an influencer and resident of Finetime.
First-look imagery for the season's next Regency-set episode, Rogue, has landed, giving fans a look at Gatwa's Time Lord and Ruby in some smart attire and standing next to a mysterious figure, played by Tony-nominated actor Jonathan Groff.
The episode's time slot has also been confirmed, with the instalment set to air on BBC One on Saturday 8th June at 6:45pm.
Read more:
- Doctor Who confirms consolidated ratings for Steven Moffat's Boom
- Doctor Who star Callie Cooke: 'I'm obsessed with David Tennant'
Doctor Who continues Saturdays on BBC One and iPlayer.
Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.