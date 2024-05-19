This season is the first that sees Doctor Who episodes being released at midnight on BBC iPlayer, meaning Boom was available to watch for almost a full 19 hours before airing on BBC One at 6:50pm.

An updated figure including viewers who watched on iPlayer, will be released after seven days.

Steven Moffat standing on the set of Doctor Who episode Boom. BBC Studios/James Pardon

On the same night, Britain's Got Talent had an overnight audience of 4.10 million, with The 1% Club receiving 3.58 million. Doctor Who was the most watched programme of the day for the BBC.

The overnight ratings for Boom have taken a dip after the season's launch, which saw 2.6 million viewers tune in for episode 1, Space Babies, and 2.4 million for episode 2, The Devil's Chord.

However, Moffat's return has proven popular among fans, with many praising the tense episode which saw Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor accidentally stand on a landmine, forced to figure out how to save himself, companion Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) and an entire planet, all without moving a muscle.

Varada Sethu as Mundy Flynn in Doctor Who episode Boom BBC

The episode also unexpectedly introduced season 15 companion Varada Sethu a whole year early, as she took on the role of Anglican Marine Mundy Flynn.

However, it seems that when she returns, she'll be playing a different character, with showrunner Russell T Davies confirming: "That's the end of Munday Flynn's story so quite how Varada returns will be revealed next year."

Moffat, known for some of Doctor Who's most highly regarded episodes including Blink and The Girl in the Fireplace, has also confirmed he's written the 2024 Christmas episode, titled Joy to the World.

As for whether Moffat will return again? He's suggested the Christmas episode will be his last - but has said that, "for reasons that will become apparent", he's cast an eye over the season 15 finale script.

Fans will have to wait to find out exactly what he means by that!

