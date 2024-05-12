While the overnight figures are close to the lowest ever for the show (with Legend of the Sea Devils only securing an overnight audience of 2.2 million in 2022), it's not the whole story. It doesn't include viewers who watched on BBC iPlayer, who will be more significant than ever due to this season being the first to debut early on iPlayer.

Figures are also likely to have been affected by good weather in the UK.

Season 14 of Doctor Who marks many firsts - it's the first to launch with a double bill, with the first two episodes being available at once, and it's the first to debut episodes early on iPlayer before airing them on BBC One later that day. It's also the first season after the BBC's deal with Disney, meaning episodes are being transmitted globally at the same time for the first time ever.

Gatwa's first episode, the Christmas special The Church on Ruby Road, was streamed a whopping 10.1 million times on BBC iPlayer, setting a new record according to the BBC.

Space Babies, the first episode of Gatwa's first full season, saw the Doctor and companion Ruby Sunday adventure into the distant future, arriving on a baby farm run by babies, with a monster lurking on the lower decks.

The Devil's Chord guest starred Jinkx Monsoon as new villain Maestro, and saw the Doctor and Ruby take a trip back to the 1960s to meet the Beatles and save humanity from the terrifying god of music.

Next week will see Steven Moffat's return with his tense episode Boom!.

Doctor Who continues next Saturday (18th May) on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

