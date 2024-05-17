So, with two new episodes coming from Moffat, our team of experts (read: Doctor Who nerds) thought it was about time to rank his episodes. All of them. Every one.

But first – some disclaimers: two-parters count as one entry (you really expect us to separate The Empty Child and the Doctor Dances?) and it only includes full-length episodes.

Steven Moffat Doctor Who episodes ranked

40. The Doctor, the Widow and the Wardrobe

Matt Smith in The Doctor, the Widow and the Wardrobe. BBC

Let's just say it's not the best Christmas special we've ever seen in Doctor Who. It's absolutely charming and touching at points – and is definitely an acceptable watch on Christmas Day when sat down with the family – but it's not the Moffat episode we'd be clamouring to revisit on a rewatch. - Louise Griffin, Sci-Fi & Fantasy Editor.

39. The Caretaker

Peter Capaldi, Jenna Coleman and Samuel Anderson in Doctor Who episode The Caretaker. BBC

A lesser-light from Moffat’s back-catalogue, there are some laughs to be had here, but an underwhelming villain and an overdose of relationship drama leaves this episode like the Doctor – grounded and stuck on the slow path. - James Hibbs, Drama Writer

38. Time Heist

Doctor Who episode Time Heist. BBC

A Moffat team-up with Stephen Thompson should have been gold given their work together on Sherlock, yet considering its stellar cast and seemingly slam-dunk premise, it’s a shame this ended up so mediocre and clunky. - James Hibbs, Drama Writer

37. The Bells of Saint John

Even with its much-hyped motorcycle chase up the Shard and impressively frenetic plane sequence, this intro to modern-day Clara ends up as a bland, forgettable instalment, with a killer wi-fi plot which felt out of date and clunky even in 2013. - James Hibbs, Drama Writer

36. The Girl Who Died

Jenna Coleman, Peter Capaldi and Maisie Williams in Doctor Who episode The Girl Who Died. BBC

Not the most memorable of Moffat outings but this introduced us to Maisie Williams's major recurring character Ashildr, setting up the ninth season’s story arc. Best moment is the time-lapse rotating shot of Ashildr in the final moments. - Lewis Knight, Trends Editor.

35. The Return of Doctor Mysterio

Doctor Who – The Return of Doctor Mysterio. BBC

The Return of Doctor Mysterio surprisingly succeeds despite the potential pitfalls of blending Doctor Who with superhero tropes. Though some effects are subpar and there are plot inconsistencies, the episode is a fun, richly comic tribute to superhero films and Justin Chatwin and Charity Wakefield shine as co-leads. - Morgan Jeffery, Executive Editor.

34. The Wedding of River Song

Did The Wedding of River Song give us all the answers we were looking for? Not exactly. Is it still a cracking season finale? Absolutely. The Doctor has to restore the universe in a race against time – but, of course, he had a plan all along. - Louise Griffin, Sci-Fi & Fantasy Editor

33. Into the Dalek

The Doctor (Peter Capaldi) and Rusty in Into the Dalek.

Yes it's a bit silly, yes it's a bit all over the shop, but who else could have written a genuinely good story about journeying inside a damaged Dalek? There's certainly no faulting Capaldi's performance either, especially this early in his run. - Louise Griffin, Sci-Fi & Fantasy Editor

32. The Husbands of River Song

Peter Capaldi and Alex Kingston in Doctor Who episode The Husbands of River Song. BBC

River Song at her mischievous best, when she meets 12 for the first time and asks him to decapitate her dying husband (gotta love her). Though not the slickest narrative on this list, it’s got its fair share of sentimental moments, particularly as the Doctor takes River to Darillium for one final date watching the Singing Towers. If you’re onboard the good ship Twiver, this episode is a must. - Helen Daly, Associate Editor.

31. The Pyramid at the End of the World

Doctor Who episode The Pyramid at the End of the World. BBC

The Monks trilogy certainly went downhill after its strong opener but there's still much to enjoy here. We get some powerful dialogue and big moments for Bill Potts and the cliffhanger as the Monks take control is chilling. - Lewis Knight, Trends Editor

30. Extremis

Peter Capaldi in Doctor Who episode Extremis. BBC

Extremis offers a wealth of compelling ideas and showcases Steven Moffat's ambition even towards the tail-end of his time as showrunner. Michelle Gomez delivers an exceptional performance as Missy, and the episode explores intriguing concepts like virtual realities and the nature of existence, setting up a significant threat and leaves viewers eager for more. - Morgan Jeffery, Executive Editor

29. Hell Bent

The Twelfth Doctor on Gallifrey in Hell Bent. BBC

It might be a little bit messy in the middle, but Hell Bent still ended up being a worthy goodbye to Clara. Full of colour, emotion, and a heart-wrenching final performance from Coleman, it's secured its spot in the history books. - Louise Griffin, Sci-Fi & Fantasy Editor.

28. The Time of the Doctor

Matt Smith in Doctor Who's Time of the Doctor. BBC

There were certainly a lot of threads to wrap up here! Despite having a huge amount to do, Capaldi immediately found his feet as the Twelfth Doctor, making this Christmas one to remember. - Louise Griffin, Sci-Fi & Fantasy Editor.

27. Deep Breath

Neve McIntosh as Madame Vastra in Doctor Who: Deep Breath. BBC

A slightly less memorable story doesn't really matter in Deep Breath, with the far more interesting part of this tale being the new dynamic between Clara and the Doctor, with that chemistry between Capaldi and Coleman being absolutely instant – albeit alongside a slightly jarring cameo from Smith. - Louise Griffin, Sci-Fi & Fantasy Editor.

26. Twice Upon a Time

Peter Capaldi as the Doctor in Twice Upon a Time.

Moffat himself thought his 2017 Christmas special was just "OK", calling it "soft in the middle", and while he's not altogether wrong, the interplay between Peter Capaldi and David Bradley's Doctors has its fun moments and the First World War Christmas truce scene is very nicely done. Crucially, Twelve's actual regeneration is appropriately stirring, offering up one final Capaldi speech for the ages. - Christian Tobin, Production Editor

25. A Good Man Goes to War

Karen Gillan in A Good Man Goes to War.

The most melodramatic twist in Doctor Who history, the secret of River Song was finally revealed after some Moffat mythologising and the secret weapon to the crowning glory cliffhanger was Murray Gold's score. An iconic scene in a chaotic plot-heavy instalment. - Lewis Knight, Trends Editor

24. The Snowmen

Matt Smith and Jenna Coleman in Doctor Who episode The Snowmen. BBC

Another introduction to Clara and another impressive Christmas special from Moffat. The Paternoster Gang's exploits may be hit and miss, but here they are perfectly placed to fill in the gap left by the grieving Doctor, and the villainous snowmen are a suitably silly creation for Christmas Who. Plus, Victorian Clara's TARDIS entrance is a real all-timer. - James Hibbs, Drama Writer.

23. The Pilot

Peter Capaldi and Pearl Mackie in Doctor Who episode The Pilot. BBC

New companion Bill bursts onto screens fully formed in this charming season 10 opener, which efficiently sets up the Doctor's new professor role, his oath to guard the vault and his ongoing dynamic with Nardole. It may not be the biggest or boldest episodes, but as a season opener it does its job to a tee. - James Hibbs, Drama Writer

22. The Magician's Apprentice / The Witch's Familiar

Michelle Gomez in Doctor Who's The Magician's Apprentice/The Witch's Familiar. BBC

Missy, Davros, Skaro, a search for the Doctor across time – this season 9 opener had a lot to do, but paced things out impressively across the two episodes, and proved to be a more thoughtful Dalek adventure than most, befitting of Peter Capaldi's contemplative Doctor. - James Hibbs, Drama Writer

21. Let's Kill Hitler

A surprisingly light-hearted instalment given its setting and title, this one gets points for efficiently filling in a big chunk of River Song's backstory, as well as for its brilliantly bonkers opening sequence and heartfelt climax. Oh, and Rory putting Hitler in the cupboard. - James Hibbs, Drama Writer

20. Last Christmas

Doctor Who episode Last Christmas. BBC

Last Christmas masterfully blends festive cheer with genuine scares, creating a smart and surprising story. Balancing heartfelt moments, proper horror with the Dream Crabs, and the complex Doctor-Clara relationship, it's a standout Christmas special with strong performances (particularly from Faye Marsay as almost-companion Shona) and an engaging narrative. - Morgan Jeffery, Executive Editor

19. Dark Water / Death in Heaven

Michelle Gomez and Peter Capaldi in Doctor Who episodes Dark Water/Death in Heaven. BBC

Of course, Doctor Who had to go a bit morbid for that epic Missy revelation, with an army of the dead being raised as Cybermen, and poor Danny Pink being killed off not once, but twice. It's simply impossible to take your eyes off Michelle Gomez in this treat of a finale. - Louise Griffin, Sci-Fi & Fantasy Editor

18. The Zygon Inversion

Peter Capaldi in Doctor Who episode The Zygon Inversion.

The Zygon Inversion is a smart and powerful conclusion to The Zygon Invasion, scaling back on action for deeper character moments and social commentary. Peter Capaldi delivers a spellbinding performance, particularly in a standout scene addressing the futility of war, making this episode one of the finest of the Moffat era. - Morgan Jeffery, Executive Editor

17. The Beast Below

Matt Smith and Karen Gillan in Doctor Who episode The Beast Below.

Secrets, shadows, and a surprisingly dark twist, The Beast Below offers us Amy's first ever trip away from Earth and well and truly proves why the Doctor needs her. - Louise Griffin, Sci-Fi & Fantasy Editor

16. The Name of the Doctor

Doctor Who episode The Name of the Doctor. BBC

A strong final season for Matt Smith's Eleventh Doctor came with a lot of hype surrounding the potential answer of the title character's name. While fans did not get that answer, they did get a posthumous appearance from River Song, Richard E Grant being a camp villain, the resolution of the Clara mystery, and an epic War Doctor-sized cliffhanger to lead into the 50th anniversary special. Phew. - Lewis Knight, Trends Editor

15. Asylum of the Daleks

A thrilling opener to season 7, Asylum was not only a strong showcase for the Doctor's greatest enemies, but also an exceptional, chilling introduction to Jenna Coleman's Clara (or Oswin), featuring a killer twist. - James Hibbs, Drama Writer

14. The Angels Take Manhattan

Matt Smith, Karen Gillan and Arthur Darvill in Doctor Who. BBC

Has anyone actually recovered from this beautiful piece of heartbreak that was thrust upon us in 2012? Amy and Rory were certainly not done out of a dramatic exit, as the Weeping Angels returned once more, and this time got what they came for. Moffat didn't even have to kill off the pair for us to be left in tears over their bittersweet ending. A beautiful departure for a class act pair of companions. - Louise Griffin, Sci-Fi & Fantasy Editor

13. A Christmas Carol

Doctor Who: A Christmas Carol. BBC

Not only the best of Moffat’s Christmas specials but the best in the history of Doctor Who, this timey-wimey, futuristic take on Dickens proves why the show should live on Christmas Day. With a magical turn by Sir Michael Gambon and that mesmerising Katherine Jenkins song to close things out, plus Matt Smith at the height of his whimsical powers, it manages to be playful without being cloying, melancholic without being brooding. Half-way out of the dark indeed. - James Hibbs, Drama Writer

12. Listen

Peter Capaldi in Doctor Who: Listen. BBC

Perhaps the epitome of all Moffat monsters, Listen saw us face the monster under the bed. But it was never going to be that simple. Listen is a surprisingly beautiful chamber piece, held together by Peter Capaldi, Jenna Coleman and guest star Samuel Anderson, with a surprising and emotional glimpse into the Doctor's past. - Louise Griffin, Sci-Fi & Fantasy Editor

11. The Pandorica Opens / The Big Bang

The inaugural run for Matt Smith reached a blockbuster-sized climax with this two-part epic that resolved the central mystery of the cracks and their relevance to Amelia Pond but also delivered a stunning cliffhanger, with The Pandorica Opens proving one of the most exciting episodes of the New-Who run, complete with jaw-dropping cliffhanger. For fans of Amy and Rory, this two-parter is certainly an all-timer. - Lewis Knight, Trends Editor

10. The Impossible Astronaut / Day of the Moon

Utah. River Song. The Silence. The Impossible Astronaut kicked off with a bang, with the Doctor getting shot by a mysterious Apollo space traveller. Their identity wouldn’t be revealed until much later on (it was worth the wait), but this thrilling two-parter gave us one mighty season arc, a genuinely terrifying new monster, and a peril-filled adventure to boot. An unforgettable two-parter (unless the Silence get you first). - Helen Daly, Associate Editor

9. Silence in the Library / Forest of the Dead

The data ghost/Vashta Nerada in Doctor Who: Silence in the Library/Forest of the Dead. BBC

As Moffat's only contribution to season 4, of course it had to be one of the most unhinged. The nightmarish Vashta Nerada are to this day one of the most underrated monsters, but even that's overshadowed by the spectacular cast in this two-parter. Tennant and Tate are joined by not only Alex Kingston in her first appearance as the mesmerising and enigmatic River Song, but also the likes of Talulah Riley, Colin Salmon and O-T Fagbenle as the supporting cast. Oh, and a deliciously creepy script to tie it all together. - Louise Griffin, Sci-Fi & Fantasy Editor

8. The Time of Angels / Flesh and Stone

Amy Pond, the Weeping Angels and the return of River Song – what's not to love?! Karen Gillan gives the performance of a lifetime in this season 5 two-parter, securing Amy/Eleven as a partnership for the ages, plus somehow makes the Weeping Angels that bit more terrifying. - Louise Griffin, Sci-Fi & Fantasy Editor.

7. World Enough and Time / The Doctor Falls

Peter Capaldi as the Doctor in Doctor Who. BBC

Moffat’s final two-parter (at least for now) is a thrilling, horrifying, astonishing blockbuster of a season ender. You’ve got the creeping sci-fi dread of part one, punctuated by one of the show’s best ever cliffhangers, plus the intimate last-stand heroism of part two – and at the centre of it all, a gut-wrenching performance from Pearl Mackie and an imperious Peter Capaldi in top form. - Christian Tobin, Production Editor

6. Heaven Sent

Peter Capaldi in Doctor Who episode Heaven Sent. BBC/Simon Ridgway

A firm favourite among many fans and with very good reason. Undoubtedly Peter Capaldi's finest hour and a rich, complicated, and arresting psychological portrait of the show's enigmatic protagonist, the Doctor. Moffat builds on the mythology of the Time Lords, our hero's origins, provides a menacing new figure in the form of The Veil, and an epic concept but produced in a minimalistic style. The instalment set the stage for a season-closer with a startling revelation, but the road to these answers was all the more rewarding thanks to the team of Moffat and Capaldi. This is an episode that belongs on any 'best-of' list for Doctor Who. - Lewis Knight, Trends Editor

5. The Empty Child / The Doctor Dances

The titular Empty Child in Doctor Who. BBC

"Are you my mummy?" - words that those of us who grew up with Christopher Eccleston's era of Doctor Who will never forget.

Moffat's first ever contribution to the show (aside from a Comic Relief special in 1999) came in the form of a gripping two-parter, complete with a haunting monster (tick), a spot of heartbreak (tick) and a very big adventure (tick). He had a hell of a lot to do, not least introducing John Barrowman's Captain Jack Harkness, but handled it with ease, kicking off what would be an incredible legacy on the show. Everybody lives! - Louise Griffin, Sci-Fi & Fantasy Editor.

4. The Day of the Doctor

David Tennant and Matt Smith in The Day of the Doctor BBC

How on earth do you craft a single episode that celebrates 50 years of Doctor Who while also pushing things forward, juggling returning and new stars, balancing intense character moments with the spectacle of a cinema release, and somehow having a standalone and satisfying story in there too? The Day of the Doctor is how. It isn’t quite Moffat’s best episode, but it might well be his biggest achievement. - Christian Tobin, Production Editor

3. The Eleventh Hour

Matt Smith and Karen Gillan in Doctor Who episode The Eleventh Hour. BBC

Steven Moffat had an incredibly difficult job following the beloved first era of Doctor Who run by Russell T Davies and also having to deal with fans mourning the loss of David Tennant as the Doctor. A huge amount of change began here – a new showrunner, a new Doctor, a new companion, new opening titles – this was a secondary revamp for the revived series but it was pulled off with aplomb.

Boasting Matt Smith at his most charming, a charismatic Karen Gillan, endlessly iconic moments, an enticing and enchanting story brimming with both sci-fi and fantastical elements, and even a guest appearance by Olivia Colman, The Eleventh Hour is pure Doctor Who gold and assured viewers they were now in very capable hands. - Lewis Knight, Trends Editor

2. Blink

David Tennant in Doctor Who episode Blink. BBC

Commonly referred to as one of the best episodes of all time, Blink could have been a disaster. A brand new villain, an episode led by guest stars, and David Tennant's Doctor barely anywhere to be seen? But what an absolute beauty it turned out to be.

With one of his first episodes, Moffat produced out of thin air an instant classic Doctor Who monster in the Weeping Angels, which would be brought back time and time again. He secured a guest cast led by none other than Carey Mulligan, who not only brought Sally Sparrow to life, but made her one of the most real and heart-wrenching characters to ever grace our screens. And he wrote one of the most beautiful, terrifying and "wibbly wobbly, timey-wimey" stories that Doctor Who has ever seen.

All in all, the writer terrorised a generation of us with the Weeping Angels before breaking our hearts with Sally's story and only just about putting them back together before those credits rolled. That's the Steven Moffat effect for you. - Louise Griffin, Sci-Fi & Fantasy Editor.

1. The Girl in the Fireplace

David Tennant and Sophia Myles in Doctor Who episode The Girl in the Fireplace. BBC

How much of Doctor Who does the Doctor remember? According to Steven Moffat, not much – traversing time and space for (at least) the better part of a thousand years, our Time Lord hero has saved so many worlds, vanquished so many villains and made and lost so many friends that he probably recalls very little of what's happened to him in any great detail. Few of those adventures have taken much of a toll, Moffat has suggested, in the grand scheme of things.

The Girl in the Fireplace stands out as an exception – blending romance, humour, and heroism, it showcases the Doctor's emotional vulnerability as he falls in love with Madame de Pompadour (Sophia Myles), only to lose her tragically. The poignant scene where the Doctor learns of her death and hides his sorrow ("I'm always alright") is as perfect an encapsulation of the character as you're ever likely to see, revealing both their deep loneliness and their resilience.

Ironically, The Girl in the Fireplace highlights the Doctor's humanity, making it one of the most special episodes. Blink might have a killer concept for its villains, but The Girl in the Fireplace is every bit as imaginative and arguably more emotionally complex, singling it out as Steven Moffat's very finest contribution to Doctor Who. - Morgan Jeffery, Executive Editor

