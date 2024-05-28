However, this being Doctor Who, things aren't as rosy as they seem, with the teaser at the end of 73 Yards showing creepy monsters loose on the social media-savvy inhabitants.

Cooke explained: "The tone of the episode when it starts is incredibly shiny and silly and, to the eye, looks quite harmless. But it definitely has a dark side and an undercurrent that is so important, I think Russell does that so well in his writing.

"And Ncuti blew us all away on set – he is such a brilliant actor, so you can expect to see that!"

The actor went on to say that she has "always wanted" to be in the show, proceeding to share her two favourite Doctors – and a somewhat surprising choice for the show's scariest monster.

"I’m a Matt Smith fan, also a David Tennant fan because I am obsessed with him as an actor," she said. "In terms of monsters, I actually think the Bogeyman in Space Babies is one of the scariest monsters I’ve ever seen."

Speaking of her latest role, Cooke added: "Lindy is incredibly complex – she’s very privileged, very sheltered, set in her ways, petulant and sometimes a bit annoying – which was an exciting mix to play.

Callie Cooke as Lindy in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

"She really cares about her friends, but she probably cares more about how she looks and comes across more!"

Dot and Bubble also stars Tom Rhys Harries (White Lines) as Ricky September, while the ever-mysterious Susan Twist will be back too – this time, in the role of Penny Pepper-Bean (presumably a relative of Lindy as that's quite a distinctive surname).

Gatwa and co-star Millie Gibson will also be back in action, and it will be great to see them together again after they spent much of the preceding episode, 73 Yards, eerily separated from one another.

