In the first picture (above), Lindy appears to be confused, with the Doctor seemingly talking to her through a screen, with numerous other people following suit.

Elsewhere, Lindy can be seen (below) looking up at various screens shaped as a globe, in a seemingly empty room.

Callie Cooke as Lindy in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

The fifth episode of Ncuti Gatwa's saga as the Doctor will air on Saturday 1st June at 6:50pm on BBC One, marking the beginning of the second half of season 14.

It isn't clear what will take place in Dot and Bubble, but in an interview with Doctor Who magazine, Russell T Davies teased there is some "Doctor Who madness" in the episode.

"There's a sense of fun," he said. "And monsters in the middle of it. So although it's Black Mirror-like, it's more Doctor Who. It's got the bones and the blood of our favourite show. I hoot a lot when I watch it."

Many viewers may recognise Cookie from her roles in Henpocalypse! and Peacock.

She will also guest star alongside Tom Rhys Harries (White Lines, The Split), but it is unclear in what capacity he will feature.

Davies had the original idea for Dot and Bubble way before Black Mirror came to screens, with the idea first coming to the showrunner in 2009.

"I pitched it to Steven Moffat in a restaurant in Los Angeles," he revealed. "He was saying, 'Would you come back and write for the programme?' Every year, he'd ask me. How lovely.

"So I pitched this episode [in April 2010], in a restaurant called Hal's on Abbot Kinney Boulevard. Karen Gillan [who played Amy Pond] was there. They were in LA to launch their first series, and I remember pitching – I used to call this – 'visible Twitter'.

"We didn't go very far with the conversation, because the idea was literally too expensive. But you wait 15 years and here we are. We waited for the technology to catch up.

"And the technology has broken us. This is the most lovingly dwelt-upon episode, in terms of pictures, that we've ever made. It was a monster."

Fans will have to tune into Dot and Bubble next Saturday to see the mystery that lies ahead!

Doctor Who continues on Saturday 1st June on BBC iPlayer and BBC One. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

