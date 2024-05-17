But will the show actually be returning for a fourth season, and what's happening with any other specials and spin-offs?

Read on for everything you need to know about a potential The Split season 4.

Will there be a The Split season 4?

The Split. BBC

As things stand, no, The Split isn't expected to return for a fourth season.

More like this

Creator Abi Morgan told RadioTimes.com at the time of the third season airing that it was "always the plan" to end the show after three runs, but added that "the BBC would have loved us to have gone on, really".

She continued: "I always conceived it as three. The Split was meant to be about the legacy of the split, and season 1 is really Hannah reflecting on her childhood and the legacy of her parents' divorce, and then 2 was about the affair. And then 3 is really about Hannah facing her own divorce. So I'd always considered it as three.

"And I love writing for those characters, and I'm sure I will kick myself again and again. But I also feel like, how many times can you bring people back together and split them up and bring them back together? It would become a different show."

However, it does have to be noted that since Morgan made those comments in 2022, there have been more developments.

Now we know that the show will indeed return, but not for a new season - instead, it will be coming back for a two-part special, which will see the cast returning and the story following up two years on.

Crucially, the announcement of the specials confirmed once again that season 3 was the show's "final series", meaning that a full season 4 still isn't expected to happen.

Instead, Morgan is also executive producing a new spin-off series called The Split Up, which will be set in the same world as the original show, but will tell a different story with new characters.

What are The Split specials about?

Annabel Scholey, Nicola Walker and Fiona Button on set for The Split: Barcelona. BBC

There will be a two-part special of The Split, which was announced in May 2024 and which will follow up with the characters two years after the season 3 finale.

The official synopsis for the specials, which are set in and around Barcelona, says: "We left the final series with Hannah and Nathan attempting to divide up their 20 years together, and trying to navigate their way through a 'good divorce', questioning whether that is even possible.

"Two years on, formidable family lawyer Hannah Defoe (Nicola Walker) and her family are back and have gathered for a beautiful wedding at a magnificent vineyard, nestled in Catalonia’s wine region.

"Set across one sun-soaked weekend, The Split will encompass break-ups, reunions and, like all good weddings, plenty of romance.

"As the sun rises over the glorious Spanish countryside, Hannah is compelled to banish the ghosts of her past and open herself up to the possibility of love again. Can she find the courage to take the leap into a new future?"

What will spin-off series The Split Up be about?

Abi Morgan. Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

The Split Up will be a new six-part spin-off to The Split, which is set in Manchester, has been created by Ursula Rani Sarma and is executive produced by Abi Morgan.

The synopsis for the series says: "Kishan Law is a British-Asian high net worth family law firm in Manchester, noted for its clientele and its reputation. They are the 'go-to firm' for Manchester’s elite, who come to them for their excellence, integrity and discretion.

"But the future and legacy of Kishan Law hangs in the balance when a family secret from the past comes to light, throwing their professional and personal lives into turmoil."

Abi Morgan said of the spin-off: "After the success of The Split, it’s been great to see The Split Up take shape in lead writer Ursula Rani Sarma’s capable hands, reinvigorating all that audiences love.

"A new legal family, grabbing at life in a new city, battling new legal cases, as the professional and personal deliciously collide.

"A brilliant new cast of characters caught in the messiness of love, marriage, deception and divorce, make it their own. It is ripe to be taken into the hearts of anyone who loved the show."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Are there trailers for The Split special or The Split Up?

There aren't trailers for The Split specials or The Split Up yet, as production and post-production on neither project is yet finished.

For now, you can rewatch the trailer for The Split season 3 here.

The Split specials and The Split Up will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The Split seasons 1-3 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer now.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.