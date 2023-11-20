The synopsis for the show says: "The government’s stated policy of recruiting 20,000 new police officers in double quick time has not come at the cost of lowering standards. Or has it?

"Set in a fictional police training college, Piglets is about a newly recruited group of six very different would-be cops and the handful of key staff whose thankless task it is to knock them into some kind of shape."

The series will be written by Victoria Pile, Robert Harley, James Henry, Oriane Messina and Fay Rusling, as well as Omar Khan, who was a participant in the ITV Comedy Writers Initiative.

It will be directed by Sam Leifer and Pile, and produced by Pile, with executive producers Harley, Leifer and Caroline Leddy.

ITV’s head of comedy, Nana Hughes, said: "Piglets was a script that had me laughing from the first page through to the last page. I am very excited to be working with Robert Harley and Sam Leifer along with the queens of comedy - Victoria Pile and Caroline Leddy."

Meanwhile, Pile said: "So delighted to be part of ITVX’s strong commitment to comedy, and grateful for Nana Hughes's terrific support and enthusiasm for Piglets, not least in helping us secure such a diverse range of talent."

Filming on the series will start in January 2024, with the show expected to arrive in the summer. Casting is currently ongoing.

