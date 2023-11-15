While it's sad news for fans of the series, it's not all too surprising, as the next instalment is the last in the three-season renewal deal made back in 2021.

Although the Big Bang Theory prequel has proven immensely popular since its debut back in 2016, the news of the show's ending is a natural one considering the fact that the story is reaching events that have been referenced in the original series.

For example, there's been speculation over the fact that Sheldon's father could die in season 7, seeing as we know that he was 14 years old when it happened.

Young Sheldon. Channel 4

Speaking about news of the show's ending, Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said: "As a prequel to one of the biggest comedies, Young Sheldon proved lightning can strike twice.

"It set itself apart with a remarkable cast that felt like a family from the first moment we saw them on screen, and brought characters to life with unique, heartfelt stories that drew audiences in from the start."

She added: "We extend a sincere thank you to executive producers Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro and Steve Holland and the entire writing and producing teams for six wonderful seasons.

"We look forward to seeing their final season unfold and giving it a proper send-off with the best episodes yet for their fans to enjoy."

The coming-of-age sitcom was created by Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro for CBS and follows the incredibly intelligent youngster as he navigates a childhood in Texas where he doesn't exactly fit in, as his family are more concerned with church and football.

Iain Armitage stars as the younger version of Sheldon, who is played by Jim Parsons in the original series - and also lends his voice to the prequel as his adult self.

It's safe to say that the show has been a hit with viewers, amassing a staggering total of over 2.5 million viewers and going on to be the number one comedy, both after The Big Bang Theory finished its run and more recently in the 2022-2023 season.

The series most recently scooped up a National Television Award for Comedy too, beating the likes of Ghosts, Ted Lasso and Brassic.

While details about the final season remain under wraps for now, we do know it'll likely be an emotional one, bringing the long-running series to an end after seven years.

Speaking about the final instalment, executive producers Holland, Molaro and Lorre said: "Being able to tell the origin of Sheldon Cooper, and expanding the story to include the entire Cooper family, has been a wonderful experience.

"We are grateful to our fans for embracing this chapter of the Coopers these past six seasons, and on behalf of the entire Young Sheldon family, we’re excited to share this final season with you."

The first three seasons of Young Sheldon are available to stream now on Netflix.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

