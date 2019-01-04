Big Bang Theory’s Jim Parsons reveals why the cast wanted the show to end
The Sheldon Cooper star says they’d "chewed all the meat off this bone" ahead of the show's conclusion in 2019
Long-running, ratings-busting comedy The Big Bang Theory is finally coming to an end after years of geeky fun.
As the final series moves towards its conclusion, star Jim Parsons has revealed what made the cast decide to bring it all to a close.
"It’s both as complex and as simple as just feeling innately that it was time," Parsons told Entertainment Weekly. "It speaks to a lot of things, none of them bad."
The actor continued, "There is no negative reason to stop doing Big Bang. It felt like we have been able to do this for so many years now, it doesn’t feel like there is anything left on the table. Not that we couldn’t keep doing it, but it feels like we’ve chewed all the meat off this bone. I guess at a personal level, it feels like the right time in my life."
Parsons added that his own advancing age had made him wonder how long he could keep playing antisocial physicist Sheldon Cooper.
"It’s not like there is something specific I am aiming for. I’m firmly in my middle age now. I don’t know how much longer I can wear [T-shirts] without looking really long in the tooth. In a way, it’s exciting. What is this next chapter of life?
"What is this next chapter for all of us? It will be very, very sad when it does end, even knowing [I am] OK with it. People are okay when they graduate but there are frequently tears at graduation.
"It’s hard to say goodbye to people that you have worked with for so long," he concluded.
We’re sure plenty of fans will feel the same way about the science-loving gang once they’re gone. But hopefully they can still go out with a bang – not a whimper.
The Big Bang Theory's final series will conclude on E4 in the UK later in 2019