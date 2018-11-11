“I keep thinking a good allegory for it is when you’re on a long road trip, which I like to do a lot, and you think, ‘I can keep going. I’m happy. I still have energy. I can go a couple of hundred more miles,’ but it’s not until you start to pull off the freeway that you realise, ‘No. This was a good idea. We should end this trip now.’”

However, Galecki wouldn’t be drawn when asked to spill some details about the episode, explaining that at the moment even the cast were being kept in the dark.

“No, but not because I’m trying to be enigmatic, I just don’t know,” he said

“The last episode is something that we’ve talked about for many, many years and there’s many variations and options.”

“I’ve always said if it were up to me, I’d have been playing this character at 80 years old,” added co-star Kaley Cuoco.

“It’s taking me a minute to digest that it’s coming to an end.”

“I’m getting emotional now talking about it,” agreed Galecki.

“I don’t think anyone was in disagreement about it but that doesn’t mean that it was an easy conversation. There were a lot of tears and a lot of hugs.

“But even if we took the show to Season 35, that conversation is inevitable, and still would have been just as difficult and emotional.”

In other words, we’d all better crack out the tissues for this one when it finally comes to screen…

The Big Bang Theory series 12 is currently airing on E4, and the finale will air in 2019