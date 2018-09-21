“I would like the elevator to get fixed,” she told the host on The Late Late Show, referring to a running joke in the series that the apartment block the characters live in is only accessible by stairs following an elevator malfunction that occurred before the pilot episode.

“I mean, the stairs have gotten more and more exhausting as the seasons have gone on. Seasons one and two, we’re running up there.

“Now, it’s Season 12, we’re all a little bit older, a little more difficulty getting up those steps, so now I’d like the elevator to work.”

Given how central the broken elevator has ended up being to the series, we wouldn’t be surprised if she gets her wish – though whatever happens, Cuoco says nearing the end is making her feel pretty emotional.

“It was definitely tough. There was not a dry eye in the room, a lot of hysterical sobs,” she said of the decision to end the long-running series.

“It’s been a long run and we’ve been very grateful, but it’s time to move on to other things, which is so heartbreaking. But it would have been heartbreaking no matter when.”

And if nothing else, she might get to rest her legs a bit from now on.

The Big Bang Theory returns for its final season in September