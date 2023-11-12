The appearance comes mere days after the Screen Actors Guild reached a tentative agreement with Hollywood studios, effectively ending the strike that had prevented stars from working or gaining publicity for pre-existing projects.

Chalamet has a packed few months on the horizon with Roald Dahl reimagining Wonka hitting cinemas in time for Christmas, while sequel Dune: Part Two will follow in March of next year.

Both films got a tongue-in-cheek mention in the monologue, including a musical element set to the melody of Willy Wonka's 'Pure Imagination' – which soon evolved into an outrageous rap poking fun at Chalamet's "baby face".

Watch below:

Another moment that provoked a big reaction from the live studio audience saw Chalamet impersonate Troye Sivan in a sketch that depicted the Australian pop star as a sleep paralysis demon.

Sivan has been making waves this summer with lively songs and steamy music videos, prompting SNL co-star Bowen Yang to joke he's "sneaking his way into the mainstream" after years of being "gay famous".

That skit is also available on the show's official YouTube channel. Watch here:

Saturday Night Live premiered later than usual this year due to the Writers Guild of America strike, with Chalamet's preceding hosts being Pete Davidson, Bad Bunny and comedian Nate Bargatze.

Jason Momoa will be taking the prestigious gig next week, with the actor likely to be plugging his own upcoming blockbuster – superhero sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

