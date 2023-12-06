Well, as well as getting a bunch of first-look pictures back in October, we now have a trailer for the upcoming thriller, which RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal.

The clip opens up with the main group of friends coming together at another friend's funeral, talking plainly about how they'd approach death.

"We all need to promise that if any of us need it, we'll step up," Tom (Karl Johnson) says as the group enjoy a drunken night together.

"And help each other across the threshold," David (Peter Egan) chimes in closely after, before the group shouts out "Truelove!" together.

It's not long before we see that Tom has received a diagnosis of his own, and not wishing to end up like their friend that died, he repeats the Truelove pact back to Lindsay Duncan's Phil and Clarke Peters's Ken for them to help him end his life.

While the dilemma is a tough one, from the looks of the trailer, they do as their friend tells them and help Tom, but it's not long before young police officer Ayesha (Kiran Sonia Sawar) comes sniffing around.

But as ex-police chief Phil says to Ken: "We're invisible – nobody sees a pair of pensioners, that's our superpower."

As Ayesha starts to piece the clues together, she realises that this group of pensioners could be helping each other to die, but it doesn't seem to be a pressing issue for anyone else. Will the group manage to get away with it and stick to their pact with one another?

Watch the trailer for yourself below.

The new drama is coming to Channel 4 in January 2024, so there's not long to wait if the trailer has peaked your interest. And it'll likely be full of many a twist and turn, as it comes from the team behind BAFTA Award-winning series The End of the F***ing World.

As well as having flecks of humour and major themes of love and friendship, this is a drama that also seems to be unafraid of tackling some knottier topics.

According to the synopsis: "This gang of old friends make a drunken pact: rather than let each other suffer a slow and dreadful decline, they will step in and engineer a dignified death.

"In short, they will help each other die when the time is right. Because that, they all agree, is a sign of Truelove. But what starts out as a fanciful idea soon morphs into a shocking reality…

"Truelove wrestles with the knottiest of ethical questions out there – is it ever right to help end a life? It’s also a love story, as a long-extinguished romantic flame is rekindled between two people who missed out on each other when they were younger, offering them a second chance to experience the love of their lives before time runs out."

Truelove premieres on Channel 4 on Wednesday 3rd January at 9pm. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

