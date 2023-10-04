And now, we have our first look at the drama - which is set to arrive on Channel 4 early next year, with an exact release date to be announced.

In the pictures, we can see the main group of friends enjoying what looks to be a raucous night together singing and drinking, while another image teases a potential romance between Lindsay Duncan's Phil and Clarke Peters's Ken.

Truelove. Channel 4

As per the synopsis for Truelove: "This gang of old friends make a drunken pact: rather than let each other suffer a slow and dreadful decline, they will step in and engineer a dignified death.

"In short, they will help each other die when the time is right. Because that, they all agree, is a sign of Truelove. But what starts out as a fanciful idea soon morphs into a shocking reality…

"Truelove wrestles with the knottiest of ethical questions out there – is it ever right to help end a life? It’s also a love story, as a long-extinguished romantic flame is rekindled between two people who missed out on each other when they were younger, offering them a second chance to experience the love of their lives before time runs out."

The dynamic duo at the heart of the series are Phil, an ex-senior police chief enjoying a slightly boring retirement, and Ken, a divorcee and ex-special forces vet who feels similarly at sea.

But when the pair are reunited, despite their teenage fling being years ago, memories of the past come flooding back.

The show picks up when the gang are all reunited at a friend's funeral, and at the wake, anecdotes from the past, memories and nostalgia start to flow in equal measure.

Read more:

Aside from Duncan and Peters, Truelove also boasts a cast of familiar faces including Sue Johnston (The Royle Family) as Marion, Karl Johnson (Mum) as Tom, Peter Egan (Downton Abbey) as David and Kiran Sonia Sawar (Murdered by My Father) as Ayesha.

The further cast also includes Phil Davis (Trying) as Nigel while Fiona Button (The Split) stars as Kate.

The drama is being produced by the same team behind Channel 4 hit The End of the F***ing World, while Chloë Wicks (The Flatshare, On the Edge: Cradled) and Carl Tibbetts (The Tunnel, Black Mirror) will direct.

More like this

The new six-part series was commissioned back in 2022, with Channel 4's head of drama Caroline Hollick saying at the time: "Truelove is a unique, poignant and darkly funny series which deals with big themes around regrets at the paths not taken, quality of life and serious illness.

"Beautifully written and with actors of the calibre of Lindsay Duncan and Clarke Peters playing the leads, Truelove is an exciting addition to Channel 4’s upcoming portfolio of dramas. I can’t wait to see the series come to life."

Truelove will be coming to Channel 4 in 2024. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Want to visit Death in Paradise locations in Guadeloupe at a discount? Radio Times is offering savings of up to 7% for registered users booking their next holiday with travel website Expedia. Claim your exclusive Radio Times Expedia holiday discount now.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.