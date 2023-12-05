Produced by World Productions, the company behind Jed Mercurio's Line of Duty, the new season won't feature Algar, focusing on another case instead.

ITV has confirmed Helen Behan and Jordan Kouamé will return however, with the pair reprising their roles as Dr Norma Callahan and Dr George Adjei, who led the enquiry into Lucinda's actions last season.

Jordan Kouamé as Dr George Adjei and Helen Behan as Dr Norma Callahan in Malpractice. World Productions for ITV

Former NHS doctor Grace Ofori-Attah will also return. Ofori-Attah penned the first season drawing on her own experiences as a junior doctor, and will write the new episodes.

She said in a statement: "I'm thrilled to be bringing another series of Malpractice to TV screens alongside Polly and the fantastic team at World.

"I can't wait to delve into a new and exciting area of medicine, exploring the complex bonds and divisions within hospital teams that push our characters to their limits."

ITV Head of Drama, Polly Hill, commented: "We are all delighted with the response Malpractice received and Grace has an exciting new story, exploring a new medical malpractice to grip the audience all over again.

"A huge thanks to Simon and everyone at World who made the first series the brilliant and unmissable drama that Malpractice became."

Simon Heath (CEO of World Productions) added: "I'm delighted that Grace's gripping and provocative medical drama struck such a chord with the ITV audience, and that we will have the opportunity to bring Grace's brand-new investigation to the screen."

Details on the new case are currently unknown, but filming will commence next year.

