"They have a warrant," Tosh warns her.

"I don't give a damn, this is my property and I want them gone," Grace says.

She then warns Tosh she'll regret this as Bobby is being led away.

The clip doesn't confirm whether it was in fact Bobby who killed Ellen, but we do know that it was most likely one of her family members.

Bobby's arrest might also have to do with Cal's death and the drugs he was dealing, rather than the murder itself.

The finale could also shed some light on the drama's future. With DI Ruth Calder (Ashley Jensen) reluctant to return to her native isles at the beginning of the season, it's unclear at this stage whether she'll stay past this case.

Of course, someone else could take over for Douglas Henshall's Jimmy Perez should Calder leave and the series be officially renewed.

The final episode of Shetland season 8 airs on Wednesday 6th December at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

