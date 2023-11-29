But in tonight's episode (Wednesday 29th November), a harrowing reveal saw the police move one step closer to uncovering the person – or persons – responsible for her death.

While consultant psychologist Azir Sandat was being questioned by Tosh, he admitted that Ellen had turned up at his house on the night of her death.

Ellen's mental health had severely deteriorated due to witnessing the death of Azir and Farida's child, Akmal. The tragedy occurred while Azir was at work and Farida was sleeping after taking some unprescribed pills her husband had given to her.

Read more:

Heather Bain, who was cleaning the Sadat's house that day alongside Ellen, told them that if they reported the truth – that Azir had illegally supplied his wife with prescription drugs and she had willingly taken them – they would lose everything, so they followed her lead.

Ellen, by contrast, wanted to tell the truth.

"As soon as we started lying, she had us," he said.

After Akmal's memorial, Heather asked them for some money, "made it sound like a loan", and had been doing so ever since.

Ashley Jensen as Ruth Calder and and Alison O'Donnell as Tosh in Shetland. BBC

When Ellen arrived at the Sadat's house in the hours leading up to her death, she told Azir she was in trouble and needed money to escape Shetland, but he refused to give her what she wanted. When Ellen became angry, he said he would try and find her some cash in the morning.

She then left, but Azir claimed he was still worried for her welfare and drove after her. When she climbed into his car, he asked her where she wanted to go.

"I told her I'd take her anywhere," he said.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Tosh looked concerned.

"Where did you take Ellen?" she asked.

It was the next piece of the puzzle that made her blood run cold.

At the end of the episode, the detective was joined by Ruth and Sandy at the scene of the crime.

"They're all lying," said Tosh, standing at the top of the Bain's driveway. "Ellen came home that night."

What happened inside the house? And, crucially, which family members were involved in her death?

The final episode of Shetland season 8 airs on Wednesday 6th December at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer. Ann Cleeves's Shetland novels are available to buy now. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Want to visit Death in Paradise locations in Guadeloupe at a discount? Radio Times is offering savings of up to 7 per cent for registered users booking their next holiday with travel website Expedia. Claim your exclusive Radio Times Expedia holiday discount now.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.