Shetland season 7 arrives on our screens on Wednesday night ( 10th August 2022 ), with a fresh case for our lead detective and his trusty team to solve.

It's finally time to catch up with DI Jimmy Perez.

Alongside Jimmy, Tosh and Sandy, there are plenty of other familiar faces to welcome us back, plus a slew of guest stars across the six shiny new episodes, which revolve around a Shetland resident who has gone missing.

Here's a full rundown of the Shetland cast and who they're playing.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Shetland cast: Douglas Henshall and new season 7 characters

Douglas Henshall plays DI Jimmy Perez

Douglas Henshall plays DI Jimmy Perez.

Who is DI Jimmy Perez? Jimmy moved back to Shetland following the death of his wife Fran and raised his stepdaughter Cassie alone. Ten years later, he is still single (although he has feelings for Meg) and Cassie has grown up and moved away. A kind and empathetic man, he is always looking for the best in people – despite Shetland's surprisingly high murder rate, which has made him increasingly disillusioned.

"He's a kind man who is also a widower struggling to bring up his daughter," says actor Douglas Henshall. "He's lonely. There's a lot that people empathise with".

At the end of season 6, he was arrested for his involvement in the death of Donna Killick. Season 7 is Henshall's final outing as Jimmy.

What else has Douglas Henshall been in? As well as the lead role in Shetland – which he's played since the show began in 2013 – Douglas Henshall is also known as Professor Nick Cutter in Primeval, Sergeant William Muncie in true crime drama In Plain Sight, DCS Hepburn in Black Work, and Taran MacQuarrie in Outlander.

Alison O'Donnell plays DS Alison 'Tosh' McIntosh

Alison O'Donnell plays DS Alison 'Tosh' McIntosh.

Who is DS Alison 'Tosh' McIntosh? Young, smart and ambitious, Tosh is utterly dedicated to her job and has a close relationship with boss Jimmy. The character was the victim of a rape attack a few years ago and the series has charted her recovery from the trauma of her ordeal. At the end of season 6, she learned that she was pregnant.

What else has Alison O'Donnell been in? Shetland is Alison O'Donnell's most sizeable TV role to date. Before playing Tosh, she was better known for her work on stage, treading the boards in Boys, The Hard Man and Lorca's Yerma.

Steven Robertson plays DC Sandy Wilson

Steven Robertson plays DC Sandy Wilson.

Who is DC Sandy Wilson? Sandy is a dedicated detective with a strong sense of right and wrong, but in season 6, his feelings for Kate Kilmuir occasionally clouded his judgement and got him into trouble. His knowledge of the local area and community makes him a key member of the team.

What else has Steven Robertson been in? The Scottish actor, who was actually born in Lerwick on the Shetland Islands, has appeared in period drama Harlots, Doctor Who, Being Human and more. He also starred in a radio adaptation of Shetland, playing DI Jimmy Perez himself.

Mark Bonnar plays Duncan Hunter

Mark Bonnar plays Duncan Hunter.

Who is Duncan Hunter? The birth father of Jimmy's step-daughter Cassie. There was tension between him and Jimmy in the past as the two co-parented Cassie following the death of her mother Fran, but they have developed a complex friendship. Duncan was arrested at the end of season 6 after turning himself in for his role in Donna's death.

What else has Mark Bonnar been in? His credits include Line of Duty, Porridge, Unforgotten, New Blood, Catastrophe, Guilt and Humans.

Lucianne McEvoy plays Meg Pattison

Lucianne McEvoy plays Meg Pattison.

Who is Meg Pattison? An end-of-life nurse and carer who worked for Donna. She's also grown closer to Jimmy after helping take care of his elderly father on several occasions. Will the pair finally make a go of it in season 7?

Where have I seen Lucianne McEvoy before? The actor is known for the likes of NY-LON and Unprecedented.

Lewis Howden plays Sergeant Billy McCabe

Lewis Howden plays Sergeant Billy McCabe.

Who is Sergeant Billy McCabe? A reliable and experienced member of Perez's team.

What else has Lewis Howden been in? Although he is better known for his stage work, Lewis Howden has a collection of TV credits including Hope Springs, Taggart and Monarch of the Glen.

Conor McCarry plays PC Alex Grant

Conor McCarry plays PC Alex Grant.

Who is PC Alex Grant? A member of the team at Shetland police.

What else has Conor McCarry been in? He starred as Dessie Toner in ITV drama The Loch, and has also made appearances in Outlander (as Young Jamie) and BBC dramas The Night Manager and Rillington Place.

Angus Miller plays Donnie

Angus Miller plays Donnie.

Who is Donnie? Tosh's partner and father to her child.

What else has Angus Miller been in? A relative newcomer to our screens, Angus Miller appeared in the TV series Teacup Travels. He is more often seen on stage in Scotland (Let The Right One In, Trainspotting, The Belle's Stratagem).

Anneika Rose plays Maggie Kean

Annika Rose as Maggie Kean.

Who is Maggie Kean? She is the procurator fiscal who requested that Jimmy be investigated over the death of Donna Killick.

Where have I seen Anneika Rose before? She played PS Farida Jatri in Line of Duty. She has also appeared in Channel 4 drama Deadwater Fell and Ackley Bridge, which also airs on Channel 4.

Season 7 guest stars

Nicholas Nunn plays Connor Cairns

Nicholas Nunn.

Who is Connor Cairns? A Shetland resident who goes missing the night of his graphic novel launch.

Where have I seen Nicholas Nunn before? He has appeared in The Victim and Clique, which both aired on the BBC.

Shauna Macdonald plays Rachel Cairns

Shauna Macdonald.

Who is Rachel Cairns? Connor and Abbie's mum. She runs a B&B on the island.

Where have I seen Shauna Macdonald before? Her CV includes The Descent, Spooks, BBC drama The Cry and more.

Lauren Conroy plays Abbie Cairns and Alexandra Finnie plays Clana

Lauren Conroy and Alexandra Finnie.

Who is Abbie Cairns? Connor's sister. The pair have a strong sibling bond.

Where have I seen Lauren Conroy before? Shetland appears to be her first TV role.

Who is Clana? A friend of Abbie's who has an interest in the occult.

Where have I seen Alexandra Finnie before? She featured in 2018's Ordeal by Innocence, in which she played a younger version of Morven Christie's character.

Andrew Whipp plays Danny Cairns

Andrew Whipp.

Who is Danny Cairns? He is Rachel's husband and Connor and Abbie's dad.

Where have I seen Andrew Whipp before? His credits include Netflix’s Cursed, Starz series The White Princess and Emmerdale.

Gordon Brown plays Cameron Waldron and Dawn Sievewright plays Nicole Waldron

Gordon Brown and Dawn Sievewright.

Who are Cameron and Nicole Waldron? They are a father and daughter who are visiting Shetland.

Where have I seen Gordon Brown before? His most recent notable role was in Deadwater Fell.

Where have I seen Dawn Sievewright before? She has appeared in a handful of short films.

Laurie Brett plays Alison Woods

Laurie Brett.

Who is Alison? She heads up the search party for Connor.

Where have I seen Laurie Brett before? She played Jane Beale in EastEnders and Christine Mulgrew in Waterloo Road.

Stuart McQuarrie plays Murray Rankin

Stuart McQuarrie.

Who is Murray? He works at the local library.

Where have I seen Stuart McQuarrie before? He recently appeared in Apple sci-fi show Foundation. He's had minor roles in The Crown, Casualty, Silent Witness and more.

Sorcha Groundsell plays Byrd Fleming

Sorcha Groundsell.

Who is Byrd Fleming? She is Connor's girlfriend.

Where have I seen Sorcha Groundsell before? You might recognise her from Irvine Welsh's Crime, Netflix's The Innocents and and BBC drama Clique.

Patrick Robinson plays Lloyd Anderson

Patrick Robinson.

Who is Lloyd Anderson? He is an artist who taught Connor how to draw.

Where have I seen Patrick Robinson before? His credits include Netflix's The Last Kingdom, BBC film Sitting in Limbo, ITV's The Trouble with Maggie Cole, Casualty and The Bill.

Ladi Emeruwa plays Martin Otina

Lami Emeruwa.

Who is Martin Otina? He's staying at a local guest house.

Where have I seen Lami Emeruwa before? His CV includes Channel 4 drama Chimerica and US drama Berlin Station.

Grant O'Rourke plays Jamie Narey

Grant O'Rourke

Who is Jamie Narey? He works in publishing and is instrumental in getting Connor's graphic novel published.

Where have I seen Grant O'Rourke before? He played Rupert MacKenzie in Outlander.

Jade Ogugua plays Carole Anne Mané

Who is Carole Anne Mané? She used to be romantically involved with Donnie.

Where have I seen Jade Ogugua before? Her most notable role was in BBC comedy-drama Flatmates.

Shetland season 7 begins on Wednesday 10th August on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Ann Cleeves's Shetland novels are available to buy now. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.