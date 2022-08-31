Shetland fans were left wondering if they'd seen the last of Tosh following the series's last episode, which was one of the show's most dramatic instalments to date.

This article contains discussion of subjects including rape that some readers may find upsetting.

As part of the investigation into Connor Cairns's disappearance, the detective headed out to a remote location where she came across a caravan that Connor was renting as an art studio. But little did she know that it was bomb-rigged.

While inside, Tosh accidentally tripped one of the wires and the timer began counting down as she desperately tried to force her way out of the caravan. But her efforts appeared fruitless and eventually, the bomb detonated, with Tosh seemingly still inside.

Fast-forward to tonight's episode and we can all breathe a sigh of relief, with Tosh escaping just in the nick of time. But while she's in good physical shape, aside from a few scrapes and bruises, the psychological impact of the ordeal is taking a heavy toll on her.

Tosh doesn't receive a formal diagnosis but she's evidently suffering from post-traumatic stress. She jumps straight back into her work, determined to power on as normal, but she's highly emotional, plagued by flashbacks and cannot bring herself to talk about what happened. She's spiralling and will continue to do so until she receives the help that she needs.

But eventually, Tosh does reach out to Donnie for support after initially shutting him out.

It's currently unknown how this will affect Tosh in the long-term, but she's certainly no stranger to managing trauma.

She was the victim of rape in season 3, which had a devastating impact on her sense of self. In the aftermath, which was handled impeccably by writer Gaby Chiappe, she cycled through a whole gamut of emotions as she processed what had happened to her. And while she is forever changed, Tosh was eventually able to return to her job, fall in love and have a baby.

After the high-octane action of last week, it's heartening to know that the Shetland writers continue to be concerned with unpacking the fallout from difficult moments, and there's a high probability that this latest ordeal could aggravate old wounds, leaving Tosh's arc in the drama uncertain.

The explosion could force her to reevaluate what she wants out of life, and that might not involve working for the Shetland police force or remaining on the islands, given what she's experienced.

With Jimmy's exit confirmed and Duncan's departure teased, is Tosh's journey on Shetland also drawing to a close?

If you've been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, visit the Rape Crisis or Victim Support websites for support and information.

Shetland season 7 continues on Wednesday 7th September on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.