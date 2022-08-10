Shetland season 7 sets up another key character exit in episode 1

Donna, who had had a child with Duncan as the result of an extra-marital affair many years ago, had cancer and asked him to help her die by suicide, which he agreed to. But that was all part of Donna's plan to gain revenge on Duncan, who she believed had betrayed her.

Shetland's season 6 finale saw Jimmy Perez and Duncan Hunter in deep water for their roles in the death of Donna Killick.

She sent a letter to her lawyer claiming that he had pressured her into taking her own life, threatening to kill her himself if she didn't do as he commanded. And Donna also claimed that Jimmy was involved in her death.

Duncan later handed himself into the authorities after learning about the letter and we left him in a police cell, his future in tatters.

The situation wasn't much better for Jimmy either, with the detective also arrested.

Mark Bonnar in Shetland. BBC

In the season 7 premiere, we learned that Jimmy had avoided punishment and his suspension from the force was overturned. With the latest chapter confirmed as Douglas Henshall's final outing as the detective inspector, we're pleased he's resumed his duties before his upcoming exit, whatever that will look like.

But Jimmy isn't the only person we'll be waving goodbye to.

When he paid Duncan a visit in prison in the drama's opening moments, Duncan revealed that he won't be returning to Shetland following his release.

"There's plenty that think I let Donna off the hook," he told him candidly, resigned to uprooting his life and starting afresh.

Mark Bonnar as Duncan in Shetland.

There are big question marks hanging over the BBC crime drama following Henshall's announcement, notably who will step into his shoes and head up the Shetland police force, but also, will any other cast members follow his lead? And does the show have a future without its key personnel?

We clearly haven't seen the last of Duncan. To bow out there would be far too an abrupt full stop for Mark Bonnar's character. But with his fate now mapped out, it'll be interesting to see how that will impact the rest of the cast and in turn, the show as a whole.

Shetland season 7 continues on Wednesday 17th August on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Ann Cleeves's Shetland novels are available to buy now. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

