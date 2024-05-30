"Tightly wound agents, reclusive designers, impossibly high heels, and a handsome young supermodel with a great smile – socially awkward Harriet has no idea what she's in for," reads the official synopsis.

Alongside Carey, the cast includes a mix of newcomers and some faces you might recognise.

For a full rundown of all the major players in Netflix's Geek Girl, read on.

Geek Girl cast

Emily Carey as Harriet Manners

Rochelle Harrington as Natalie Grey

Emmanuel Imani as Wilbur Evans

Hebe Beardsall as Betty

Sarah Parish as Jude Paignton

Liam Woodrum as Nick Park

Tim Downie as Richard Manners

Zac Looker as Toby Pilgrim

Jemima Rooper as Annabel Manners

Sandra Yi Sencindiver as Yuji Lee

Daisy Jelley as Poppy Hepple-Cartwright

Mia Jenkins as Lexi

James Murray as Mr J Fiennes

Alana Boden as Miss Lord

Hersha Verity as Maia Grey

For more information about the characters and where you've seen the cast before, continue reading.

Emily Carey plays Harriet Manners

Emily Carey plays Harriet Manners. Netflix

Who is Harriet Manners? A highly academic, "socially awkward" student who becomes a fashion model – much to her own surprise, and that of everyone else in her life.

What else has Emily Carey been in? Many of you will recognise her from Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon. She has also appeared in Wonder Woman (2017), Tomb Raider (2018) and Casualty.

Rochelle Harrington plays Natalie Grey

Rochelle Harrington plays Natalie Grey. Netflix

Who is Natalie Grey? Harriet's best friend. Unlike her mate, she has long dreamed of becoming a model, but designing clothes rather than modelling them could be the path for her.

What else has Rochelle Harrington? This is her first on-screen role.

Emmanuel Imani plays Wilbur Evans (L) and Hebe Beardsall plays Betty (M)

Emmanuel Imani plays Wilbur Evans (L) and Hebe Beardsall plays Betty (M). Netflix

Who is Wilbur Evans? A fashion scout from Infinity Models who spots Harriet at London Fashion Week. Wilbur is one of a kind and a force of nature, and he has complete faith in Harriet's ability to be a top fashion model.

What else has Emmanuel Imani been in? You might have watched him in Prime Video fantasy series The Wheel of Time, ITV family drama Riches, Sky political thriller COBRA and Black Earth Rising with Michaela Coel.

Who is Betty? Wilbur's right-hand woman.

What else has Hebe Beardsall been in? You might know her from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows and ITV crime drama Unforgotten.

Sarah Parish plays Jude Paignton

Sarah Parish plays Jude Paignton in Geek Girl. Netflix

Who is Jude Paignton? A retired supermodel and the CEO of Infinity Models. She's desperate to clinch the contract for designer Yuji Li's latest campaign. Will Harriet make all of her fashion dreams come true?

What else has Sarah Parish been in? Her vast CV includes ITV crime series Bancroft, Harlan Coben's Stay Close, high finance drama Industry, BBC comedy W1A, BBC drama Cutting It, romantic comedy film The Wedding Date and Christmas classic The Holiday.

Liam Woodrum plays Nick Park

Liam Woodrum plays Nick Park. Netflix

Who is Nick Park? A model who Harriet has a crush on, and he clearly has a crush on her too – the only problem is Nick's in a PR relationship with a fellow model.

What else has Liam Woodrum been in? He also appeared in Hallmark movie Love in Zion National: A National Park Romance.

Tim Downie plays Richard Manners

Tim Downie plays Richard Manners. Netflix

Who is Richard Manners? Harriet's well-meaning, music-loving dad. Richard tries his best, but doesn't always get it right when it comes to his daughter.

What else has Tim Downie been in? You might know him from Doctors, and comedies Toast of London, Upstart Crow and Hapless.

Jemima Rooper plays Annabel Manners

Jemima Rooper plays Annabel Manners. Netflix

Who is Annabel Manners? Harriet's lawyer stepmother. Annabel wants the best for her stepdaughter, but she sometimes comes on too strong, which can create friction.

What else has Jemima Rooper been in? She has appeared in comedy-drama As If, Sky One's Hex, The Famous Five (1995), Channel 5 drama The Inheritance, BBC drama Gold Digger and fantasy series Atlantis.

Zac Looker plays Toby Pilgrim

Zac Looker plays Toby Pilgrim. Netflix

Who is Toby Pilgrim? Harriet's eccentric friend and neighbour who is passionate about theatre.

What else has Zac Looker been in? His credits include CBBC drama A Kind of Spark.

Sandra Yi Sencindiver plays Yuji Lee

Sandra Yi Sencindiver plays Yuji Lee. Netflix

Who is Yuji Lee? A top fashion designer who is looking for the perfect model to front her new campaign.

What else has Sandra Yi Sencindiver been in? Her CV includes Danish series 2900 Happiness, Apple TV+ sci-fi drama Foundation and Scandinavian noir The Bridge.

Daisy Jelley plays Poppy Hepple-Cartwright

Daisy Jelley plays Poppy Hepple-Cartwright. Netflix

Who is Poppy Hepple-Cartwright? Nick's fake girlfriend. He wants to end their arrangement, but "splitting up" would see Poppy lose out on profitable brand deals.

What else has Daisy Jelley been in? You might have watched her in films How to Date Billy Walsh and How to Have Sex.

Additional cast includes:

Mia Jenkins (The Lodge) plays Lexi - a mean girl in Harriet's year who delights in bullying her.

James Murray (The Crown) plays Mr J Fiennes - Harriet's headteacher.

Alana Boden (Ride) plays Miss Lord - a teacher at Harriet's school.

Hersha Verity (EastEnders) plays Maia Grey - Natalie's mum.

All ten episodes of Geek Girl are available to stream now on Netflix

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.