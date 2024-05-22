Geek Girl: Release date on Netflix, cast, plot, trailer and latest news
Holly Smale's best-selling YA novel series Geek Girl has been given the small screen treatment for Netflix, with House of the Dragon's Emily Carey starring as the titular 'geek', Harriet Manners.
When she unexpectedly finds herself in the world of high fashion, Harriet has no idea what she's in for.
Geek girl release date: When will it air?
All 10 episodes arrive on Netflix on Thursday 30th May.
Geek girl cast: Who stars?
Emily Carey stars as Harriet Manners.
The rest of the cast is as follows:
- Emmanuel Imani (The Wheel of Time) as Wilbur Evans
- Sarah Parish (Bancroft) as Jude Paignton
- Liam Woodrum as Nick Park
- Tim Downie (Upstart Crow) as Richard Manners
- Zac Looker (A Kind of Spark) as Toby Pilgrim
- Jemima Rooper (As If) as Annabel Manners
- Sandra Yi Sencindiver (Foundation) as Yuji Lee
- Daisy Jelley (How to Date Billy Walsh) as Poppy Hepple-Cartwright
- Rochelle Harrington as Natalie Grey
Geek Girl plot: What's it about
Harriet's life is "turned upside down" when she's "thrust into the world of fashion".
"Tightly wound agents, off-beat designers, impossibly high heels, a cute supermodel with a great smile - Harriet has no idea what she's in for," adds the official synopsis.
Geek Girl trailer: When can I watch it?
You can enjoy the trailer below.
Geek Girl arrives on Netflix on Thursday 30th May
