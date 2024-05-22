But what are you in for when Geek Girl drops on Netflix?

All 10 episodes arrive on Netflix on Thursday 30th May.

Geek girl cast: Who stars?

Geek Girl. Netflix

Emily Carey stars as Harriet Manners.

The rest of the cast is as follows:

Emmanuel Imani (The Wheel of Time) as Wilbur Evans

Sarah Parish (Bancroft) as Jude Paignton

Liam Woodrum as Nick Park

Tim Downie (Upstart Crow) as Richard Manners

Zac Looker (A Kind of Spark) as Toby Pilgrim

Jemima Rooper (As If) as Annabel Manners

Sandra Yi Sencindiver (Foundation) as Yuji Lee

Daisy Jelley (How to Date Billy Walsh) as Poppy Hepple-Cartwright

Rochelle Harrington as Natalie Grey

Geek Girl plot: What's it about

Harriet's life is "turned upside down" when she's "thrust into the world of fashion".

"Tightly wound agents, off-beat designers, impossibly high heels, a cute supermodel with a great smile - Harriet has no idea what she's in for," adds the official synopsis.

Geek Girl trailer: When can I watch it?

You can enjoy the trailer below.

Geek Girl arrives on Netflix on Thursday 30th May – sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

