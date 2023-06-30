There's something about seeing the intricacies of familial relationships play out on the small screen that's endearing, confronting and entertaining in equal measure. It's also a major reason to tune into new BBC drama, Champion.

Not only does the new eight-part drama explore the growing personal and professional tensions between siblings Vita (Déja J Bowens) and Bosco Champion (Malcolm Kamulete), but the series explores long-held strains in the Champion family and the senses of loyalty and duty that underpin many households.

Champion opens with a scene that you may not think much of at the time, but one that sets a key theme that's prevalent throughout the course of every episode.

It's an old home video of a much younger Bosco rapping along to So Solid Crew's 21 Seconds, when Vita steps up to the TV and raps along effortlessly.

Bosco is clearly annoyed, and immediately, we hear their mother Aria (Nadine Marshall) say, "Vita, please," as if to warn her to stop.

Once she's done with her verse, though, Bosco throws his plastic microphone at her - causing her to cry, with their father Beres (Ray Fearon), heard saying Vita provoked Bosco in the first place.

If you're a sibling, we've all been there. The tit-for-tat, the arguments, the parents siding with one over the other. It's not a major deal at the time, but when it continues on into adulthood, it's the perfect breeding ground for fractures and tension.

The small scene opens up the series and gives us a taste of the attitudes towards Vita that she just can't seem to shake in adulthood. She strives to be her older brother's manager, instead of an undervalued assistant, but when her own talents get discovered, she realises that this music industry dream could be hers for the taking.

Ray BLK and Déja J Bowens in Champion. BBC/New Pictures Ltd,Ben Gregory-Ring

You wouldn't think Champion was the TV debut for leading actress Déja J Bowens, who plays Vita, as she artfully manages to capture the audience's sympathy while also pulling off the performance of someone who has had to embody years of conflicting feelings.

You root for her, while also wanting the best for her - and, sometimes, you doubt her decision-making. But that's life, and it's that raw emotion that drives this series forward.

The same goes for Kamulete's performance as Bosco, the older brother and rap sensation who clearly has the weight of the world on his shoulders. Sure, you may not side with him for much of the season, but Bosco represents someone who has to navigate life after being in prison for a year.

That's no small feat, and Kamulete delivers passion and anger in the role, while also allowing viewers a small window into his innermost thoughts of insecurity and doubt.

It's all a testament to the writing behind this series, which is helmed by Candice Carty-Williams, bestselling author of Queenie and People Person.

Joined by a team of writers including Isis Davis (Killing Eve), Edem Wornoo, Emma Dennis-Edwards (Consent) and Ameir Brown (A Thousand Blows), Champion showcases what can happen when representation and authenticity are staples behind the screen, as well as in front of the camera.

The same can be said of the original music dotted throughout the series, a mix of soulful melodies sung by Vita and her best friend Honey (Ray BLK), while Bosco and Bulla's (Corey Weekes) powerful rap songs could very easily feature in the real world, a nod to the music executives for the series, Ray BLK and grime pioneer Ghetts.

Malcolm Kamulete and Jo Martin in Champion. BBC/New Pictures Ltd,Aimee Spinks

At eight episodes long, the series does feel rather slow in parts, and for the opening episodes, the pacing is something you're asked to power through.

The drama notches up the further we get into the season, but it would be nice for some of the peripheral relationships to be explored sooner rather than later.

The same can be said of the intriguing and infuriating relationship between Vita and her mother Aria, with the latter, for some reason, seeming to dote and dislike her daughter.

I'm sure much of that is to be explored in the final episodes, but it's such an integral part of Bosco and Vita's own dynamic that it seems remiss not to confront the way that Aria unfairly treats her daughter throughout the early episodes, rather than being delved into later on.

While this series always provides a refreshing look into south London life, some parts of the story do seem to be more fast-moving than others.

Sure, it's the nature of social media in the music industry right now, but seeing Vita go from an undiscovered artist one moment to her being sent PR gifts, having social media dances created for her single, and simultaneously being kicked out of her family home can feel like a bit of a whirlwind to follow.

There are some dynamics in Champion that will have you wanting to bang your head against a wall, but that really is the fact of family life. Some elements don't always make sense – like Jo Martin's role as Dawn, Bosco's manager – and would benefit from being fleshed out, but it's an entertaining ride of a series that's worth sticking with.

Champion not only showcases the kind of soap opera family action we're used to seeing on our screens, but it also delivers it with punches of genuine representation, thoughtful explorations of themes like Black male mental health, and a look into the music industry as a whole.

But underpinning this series is a look into family and what those blood ties can mean – something that, no matter our own experiences, we can all relate to.

Champion begins Saturday 1st July at 9.15pm on BBC One, with all episodes then available immediately on BBC iPlayer.

